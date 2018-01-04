        <
          Orlando Brown forgoing final season of college to enter NFL draft

          7:45 PM ET
          Jake TrotterESPN Staff Writer
          Oklahoma left tackle Orlando Brown announced Wednesday on Twitter that he will be forgoing his final season of college to enter the 2018 NFL draft.

          Brown was a unanimous All-American protecting Heisman winner Baker Mayfield's blind side. Brown was also a finalist for the Outland Trophy and was named the Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year.

          Brown is the son of the late Orlando "Zeus" Brown, who played for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

          ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay currently projects Brown to go in the first round of the draft. Oklahoma's season ended Monday in the College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia at the Rose Bowl.

