Oklahoma tight end Mark Andrews announced Thursday that he will skip his senior season to enter the 2018 NFL draft.

Andrews was a unanimous All-American this season and also was the Mackey Award winner as the nation's top tight end.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks him as the second-best draft-eligible tight end in this year's class.

Andrews is the second Sooner to declare for the draft this week, joining left tackle Orlando Brown.