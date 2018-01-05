Louisville QB Lamar Jackson continues to stuff the stat sheet in his college career and is already a Heisman winner, but will it translate to the NFL should he decide to enter the draft. (0:51)

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has declared for the NFL draft after a record-setting college career that included the 2016 Heisman Trophy.

Jackson, also a Heisman finalist in 2017, announced his decision Friday morning on Twitter. He's the first player in college football history to record at least 3,500 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in consecutive seasons, and he set Louisville records for total offense (13,175 yards), rushing yards (4,132), rushing touchdowns (50) and total touchdowns (119).

"My time in Louisville has produced some of the best memories of my life," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "I have had the pleasure of being in the presence of some of the best professors, coaches, advisers, training staff, athletes and fans, in the nation. With their help, I have been able to grow not only as a quarterback, but as a teammate, student, and most of all, a man."

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Jackson as the No. 7 draft-eligible quarterback for 2018.

Jackson had 3,543 passing yards and 1,571 rushing yards in 2016, accounting for 51 total touchdowns as he became Louisville's first Heisman Trophy winner and the youngest person to win college football's top individual honor. He also won the Maxwell Award that season, and his rushing mark set an ACC record.

He put up similar numbers in 2017, breaking his own rushing record with 1,601 yards while adding 3,660 pass yards and 16 touchdowns. Jackson earned second-team AP All-America honors. His total touchdowns tied former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson for second most in ACC history.

"I would like to thank the University of Louisville, Coach [Bobby] Petrino and the coaching staff, my teammates and the fans," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "It has been nothing short of an honor to be a member of #CardsNation and to play for this university."