2018 NFL draft order: Top 24 picks set

With two top-four picks, we know the Cleveland Browns have the most 2018 NFL draft capital.

Now, how will it shake out for playoff teams? Fans of more than 20 franchises are looking ahead to free agency in March and the draft in late April. As the postseason continues, we'll update this page as teams drop out of the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy and into the confirmed 2018 NFL draft order. The top 24 picks are below, with one coin flip pending between the Raiders and 49ers.

Round 1 of the draft begins on ESPN and WatchESPN at 8 p.m. ET on April 26 and takes place in Arlington, Texas.

Note: The projected order for 25-32 is based on FPI projections from the end of the regular season.

The Browns will want a quarterback. The question for Josh Rosen and Sam Darnold might now be: Do they want the Browns? Both underclassmen have declared for the draft.

The Giants locked up the second overall pick despite beating the Redskins in their season finale thanks to the Colts, who beat the Texans in their final game.

Though they would have been much better off with the No. 2 slot, the Colts will be in the enviable position of having the best draft pick among teams that don't need a quarterback. That means they might be able to return a haul if they decide to trade down.

In addition to potentially drafting a quarterback No. 1 overall, the Browns can take another premium player here or -- in the spirit of the old Browns' regime -- trade down.

John Elway was a quarterback. John Elway needs a quarterback. John Elway might draft a quarterback. There are four first-round caliber quarterbacks in Darnold, Rosen, Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield. The question is: Will the QB that Elway wants still be available at No. 5?

This is the third time in four years the Jets have ended up with the No. 6 pick. If it works out the way Leonard Williams and Jamal Adams have so far, they ought to be in good shape. Vernon Gholston on the other hand ...

The Bucs don't need a quarterback but have the benefit of drafting early. They could use some help in the secondary, however.

Given that the Bears desperately need to get Mitchell Trubisky some help, one has to think that Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley would be a candidate to land with them.

9/10. Oakland Raiders (6-10, coin flip pending)

The Raiders and new head coach Jon Gruden could use some help on defense.

9/10. San Francisco 49ers (6-10, coin flip pending)

Through Week 12, the 49ers had a 99 percent chance to end up with a top-five pick. Then Jimmy Garoppolo happened. Hard to imagine there will be any complaints out of San Francisco, though. They have found their franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins are another team with an interesting decision to make at quarterback after the Jay Cutler experiment didn't work out. Do they hand the reigns back to Ryan Tannehill? Do they bring in some veteran insurance? Or do they draft another young QB with high upside?

Is it totally crazy to imagine the Bengals moving on from Andy Dalton and entering the quarterback free-for-all? Maybe not. If so, they might be better positioned to try a veteran, but at No. 12, maybe they have a shot at one of the second-tier rookies.

Jay Gruden will be back. Will Kirk Cousins join him? If not -- and if the Redskins don't replace Cousins in free agency or the trade market -- then we can add them to the list of teams that could add a first-round quarterback. At this spot they might be in range for Mayfield, or maybe they could trade up for one of the other hot names.

It was apparent after watching the Packers without Aaron Rodgers that this team needs help. In particular, they could use some help on defense, perhaps part of the reason why Todd McShay had Green Bay selecting Boston College pass-rusher Harold Landry in his first mock draft.

Carson Palmer has retired, and the Cardinals need a quarterback of the future. They could absolutely be in the mix for the four potential first-round signal-callers.

The Ravens had a 97 percent chance to reach the playoffs heading into their regular-season finale against the Bengals, per FPI. Sometimes, that 3 percent happens.

Here's another sleeper quarterback team. Rivers is still good enough that the Chargers can win with talent around him -- and they do have talent around him -- but they also might want to start thinking about life after him.

The Seahawks need help on the offensive line. Everyone knows that. They might be hoping that one of the Notre Dame offensive linemen -- offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey or guard Quenton Nelson -- fall to them here.

With Dez Bryant's future in Dallas uncertain, perhaps Dallas could look to the draft for another top-flight wideout at No. 19.

The Lions already have a good cornerback in Darius Slay, but it's hard to have too many corners in the NFL.

Although they made the playoffs, the Bills were just the 24th-best team in the league according to FPI ratings before their wild-card matchup with the Jaguars. They have plenty of room for improvement. The good news: They have two first-round picks ...

Blowing an 18-point lead in the playoffs is a bummer. Chiefs fans get to think about that all offseason while also remembering that they have no first-round pick this year. They dealt it away last season to trade up for Patrick Mahomes.

Now that Sean McVay has checked winning the NFC West off his list, he can get ready for another first: Being part of a first-round selection as a head coach. The Rams didn't have one last year because they had traded it to the Titans in the Jared Goff deal the year before.

The Panthers need another receiving threat after trading Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills. Perhaps a speedster like Texas A&M wide receiver Christian Kirk would fit the bill.

Projected 25-32, from FPI (as of Week 17):

25. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

26. Atlanta Falcons (10-6)

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (10-6)

28. New Orleans Saints (11-5)

29. Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

30. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

31. Minnesota Vikings (13-3)

32. New England Patriots (13-3)