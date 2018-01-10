Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield's arrest in February won't disqualify him from participating in this year's NFL scouting combine, a league spokesman said Wednesday.

While the list of players invited to Indianapolis for the combine in late February/early March has yet to be finalized, the expectation is that Mayfield, the Heisman Trophy winner, will be among those invited.

In recent years, per NFL policy, some players who had off-field legal issues were not invited to participate. Bengals running back Joe Mixon was the most high-profile case last year.

Mayfield was arrested Feb. 25 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He was charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct, fleeing and resisting arrest. Mayfield reached a plea deal in June and paid fines for several of the charges.

However, since the incident did not involve violence, the NFL does not feel it rises to the level of those that would preclude a player from participating in the combine.

An NFL spokesman said there was "no issue that would preclude him from attending" when asked about Mayfield's specific case this year. The NFL does background checks on all potential combine invitees and would refuse to invite anyone who had a conviction involving violence.

Mayfield is already set to participate in the Senior Bowl later this month.