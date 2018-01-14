USC defensive lineman Rasheem Green announced Saturday that he will enter the NFL draft.

As a junior this past season, Green finished second in the Pac-12 with 10 sacks. He is ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 3-ranked defensive end.

"I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play the game that I love," Green said in a statement. "I also want to thank the Trojan Family for all of their support. I especially want to thank Coach KU [Kenechi Udeze, defensive line coach] and the coaching staff along with the members of 'The Lab.'

"I wouldn't be the player and person that I am without you guys. My three years at USC have been a blessing and I am forever grateful for the people that I have encountered on this journey."

Coming out of famed Serra High School in Gardena, California, Green was the No. 8-ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2015. He finished his USC career with 117 tackles, including 20 for loss and 16.5 sacks.