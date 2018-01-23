MOBILE, Ala. -- Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen knows that Senior Bowl week is a big one for his NFL draft stock, and he didn't shy away from any topics in a wide-ranging media session Monday night.

Unlike UCLA QB Josh Rosen, who has previously stated that he would like to avoid being drafted by the Cleveland Browns, Allen made no such claims about his draft position.

Editor's Picks Senior Bowl primer: 40 NFL draft prospects you need to know All eyes will be on Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield, but the rest of the roster is solid, too. Kiper, McShay and our NFL draft experts break down the best and most intriguing prospects at the Senior Bowl, and those who could rise.

"It's not about going as high as possible," he said. "It's about the right fit."

Allen made it clear that he wants to prove he belongs and put to rest any concerns about his 56.1 career completion percentage at Wyoming, noting that he has been working this offseason on his footwork and "I'm way more accurate than that [number] shows."

Admitting that he wasn't playing "the greatest competition week in and week out" at Wyoming, Allen recognizes that this week is important to show he belongs. As to what NFL teams should know about him: "I want them to understand I have a high football IQ and that I love the game."

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway scouted Allen at the 2017 Potato Bowl, in which Allen threw for three TDs in a 37-14 win. Allen didn't meet Elway at that game, but he confirmed Monday that he had spoken with the Broncos and said that Elway's being there "spoke volumes" about what Denver is trying to accomplish this offseason.

Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, will also be competing at the Senior Bowl, which gives the event a rare opportunity to showcase potential first-round QBs. Mayfield is clearly the more accomplished college QB, but Allen is looking forward to the challenge, saying, "It's going to be fun competing with Baker."

Allen went No. 1 overall in Mel Kiper's first 2018 NFL mock draft and is Todd McShay's third-ranked QB behind Sam Darnold and Rosen. The Senior Bowl game will take place at 1:30 p.m. ET Jan. 27.