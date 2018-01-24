MOBILE, Ala. -- Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield arrived at the Senior Bowl Tuesday with the desire to show "what I'm all about'' in the week's practices, but the Heisman Trophy winner wasn't prepared to say if he would play in Saturday's all-star game.

The Heisman Trophy winner did not travel to Alabama until Tuesday because his mother is ill, he said, and when asked if he would play in the game or take limited work in the game, Mayfield simply said: "We'll see, we'll see, I'll address that later.'' Editor's Picks Broncos eager to get look at Baker Mayfield, both on and off field The Broncos' staff, which is coaching at the Senior Bowl, will get to see how the Heisman winner handles meetings, along with his on-field work.

Mayfield is on the North team's roster, which is coached by the Denver Broncos' staff. The Broncos, who have the No. 5 pick of the draft, are on the hunt for a quarterback and had requested Mayfield be on the North roster.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen, projected to be one of the highest-rated players in the draft, Washington State quarterback Luke Falk and Nebraska quarterback Tanner Lee are also on the North team. Given Allen's and Mayfield's presence this week, the collection of quarterbacks at the Senior Bowl is one of the best overall in recent seasons, with Virginia's Kurt Benkert, Troy's Brandon Silvers, Richmond's Kyle Lauletta and Western Kentucky's Mike White featured on the South roster.

But Mayfield is the headliner after he threw for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns this past season. He closed out his college career with 287 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Sooners' loss to Georgia in the national championship semifinals.

Since Mayfield didn't arrive in Mobile until Tuesday, his official measurements were taken later than other prospects at the game. With many in the league wanting to see if he measures in at over 6 feet tall, the official tale of the tape revealed Tuesday night that he stands 6-0 3/8 tall and weighs in at 216 pounds.

Oklahoma had listed Mayfield at 6-foot-1.

Mayfield said a family matter was the reason for his late arrival.

"Mom's not doing too great," he said. "Family first, always. Doesn't (matter) what the situation is, I would never put myself before my mom.''

Mayfield added that his mother was "slowly getting better."

Mayfield was also asked what he wanted to show during his few days at the all-star game.

"Type of guy I am,'' Mayfield said. "Everybody wants to portray the bad boy, the Johnny Manziel stuff, but I love the game of football. There's not doubt about that. Emotional player, I'll do what it takes to win, love being around my teammates, love leading and having responsibility ... (I) came down here to play the game and show them that I love playing."