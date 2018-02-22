Kirk Herbstreit will take Jon Gruden's place for ESPN's coverage of the NFL draft.

ESPN announced Thursday that Herbstreit will be part of the opening-night coverage of the first round in prime time on April 26 at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Herbstreit will be joined by host Trey Wingo, draft analyst Mel Kiper and NFL analyst Louis Riddick.

The second and third rounds will be held April 27, and rounds 4-7 are April 28.

Herbstreit is the lead analyst for ESPN's Saturday Night College Football and College GameDay.

Gruden left his job as an analyst on ESPN's Monday Night Football in January to return as head coach of the Oakland Raiders. Gruden joined ESPN in 2009 and has been part of draft coverage since 2010.