INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State center Billy Price suffered an apparent left pectoral injury during his bench press workout at the NFL combine Thursday.

Price, who has been projected as a possible first-round pick, was in considerable pain during his fourth bench press rep. He immediately grabbed his left pec and left the stage grimacing.

He was scheduled to speak with reporters at 3 p.m. but was not available. It is possible he will speak Friday morning.

Price, a two-time All-American, started 55 consecutive games for Ohio State.