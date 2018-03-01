        <
        >

          Billy Price suffers bench press injury at NFL scouting combine

          4:22 PM ET
          • Cameron WolfeESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covered the Broncos for two seasons with the Denver Post
            • Graduate of the University of Houston
            • A native of Jackson, Miss.
            Follow on Twitter

          INDIANAPOLIS -- Ohio State center Billy Price suffered an apparent left pectoral injury during his bench press workout at the NFL combine Thursday.

          Price, who has been projected as a possible first-round pick, was in considerable pain during his fourth bench press rep. He immediately grabbed his left pec and left the stage grimacing.

          He was scheduled to speak with reporters at 3 p.m. but was not available. It is possible he will speak Friday morning.

          Price, a two-time All-American, started 55 consecutive games for Ohio State.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.