Michael Dickson, the 2017 Ray Guy Award winner, has come a long way from Aussie rules to now possibly the NFL. (4:29)

Michael Dickson won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top college punter last season on the strength of his right foot.

At this week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, he attempted to use something else to impress one team: his eyes.

Editor's Picks Best prospects, draft risers from Day 1 at NFL combine: Saquon Barkley steals the show The former Penn State running back was the star, but he wasn't the only 2018 prospect who stood out in workouts. Our draft experts break down how the best prospects fared, which under-the-radar prospects are rising, and more.

Kiper's 2018 Big Board and position rankings: Four QBs in top 10 It's a quarterback-heavy top 25 in Mel Kiper's latest ranking of prospects for this year's draft. Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen are in. The latest position rankings are updated, too. 1 Related

Dickson, the former Texas Longhorns standout, said he was asked to take part in a staring contest when he met with the Seattle Seahawks.

"I had to see how long I could stare without blinking," Dickson said, according to Pro Football Talk. "I had a couple of attempts. I tried a few techniques, looking away from the light, trying to block any sort of wind coming into the eyes. That was a weird process.

"The first time I did terrible. I only lasted for 14 seconds, but my third time I had figured out a technique to look around the room just to get your eyes a little watery, I guess."

Dickson, the MVP of the Texas Bowl, skipped his senior season with the Longhorns to enter the draft. ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has the Australian ranked as the fifth-best player among kickers, punters and long-snappers -- but Dickson will have his work cut out for him.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, only two punters who left school early to enter the NFL draft have been selected -- Bradley Pinion (drafted 165th overall by the 49ers in 2015) and Chris Gardocki (No. 78 by the Bears in 1991). Both played for Clemson.