Shaquem Griffin tells Josina Anderson that his brother doubted his speed before the combine, saying he "put on weight" before he proved him wrong with a scorching 40-yard dash time of 4.38. (0:48)

Central Florida linebacker Shaquem Griffin ran a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash Sunday at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, the fastest time for a linebacker in more than a decade.

Stanford's Jon Alston had the previous best time for a linebacker in the 40, at 4.40 in 2006, the first year ESPN Stats & Information began documenting 40 times at the combine.

Griffin's twin brother, Shaquill, a cornerback with the Seattle Seahawks, also ran a 4.38 at last year's combine.

Shaquem Griffin's 4.38 came in his first attempt at the 40. He ran a 4.58 in his second attempt.

It was a big weekend for Griffin, who on Saturday did 20 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press, using a prosthetic on his left arm to attach to the bar. Griffin had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition.

He was a late addition to the list of combine invitees, getting his formal invitation on Jan. 30.

Steelers scout Mark Gorscak helped coordinate the 40-yard dash and wore a T-shirt honoring linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a spinal injury this season. Shazier noticed Griffin's run as well:

Shaquem Griffin was flying 😳😳 he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!! — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018

Seahawks defensive back Richard Sherman said Griffin has proved himself in a post on Twitter:

If @Shaquemgriffin doesn't get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

Griffin was a two-year starter at Central Florida and a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in each of those seasons. In 2016 he was the league's defensive player of the year with 92 tackles, 11.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

This past season he closed out his career as the MVP of the Peach Bowl, helping Central Florida defeat Auburn 34-27 and finish with a 13-0 record.