Shaquem Griffin draws praise from J.J. Watt, Von Miller, more at NFL combine

Shaquem Griffin, initially not invited to the NFL combine, shows off by running a 4.38 40-yard dash and putting up 20 reps on the bench press. (0:31)

Shaquem Griffin's story has dominated this weekend's NFL combine.

After not initially receiving an invitation to Indianapolis, the star linebacker from Central Florida has impressed in workouts. His official 4.38 in the 40-yard dash is the fastest time for a linebacker going back to 2006, the first year ESPN Stats & Information began documenting 40 times at the combine. And only two other 2018 draft prospects -- wide receivers D.J. Chark (4.34) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (4.37) -- have had faster times this week.

Griffin also finished with 20 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press, using a prosthetic on his left arm to attach to the bar on Saturday.

Both are notable marks as Griffin attempts to become the first player with one hand to be drafted in the league's modern era, according to the NFL. Griffin had his left hand amputated when he was 4 years old because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition.

Reactions have poured in from across the NFL, starting with Griffin's twin brother, Shaquill, a cornerback with the Seahawks, and including some of the league's biggest defensive stars, Hall of Famers and more:

Guess Y'all Was A Little Off With The 4.6 🤷🏾‍♂️🤫🤫 !!! #AgainstAllOdds 🙏🏾@Shaquemgriffin — Shaquill Griffin (@ShaquillG) March 4, 2018

I would love to play with this guy! Salute @Shaquemgriffin ✊🏾 https://t.co/2bfROH4l4I — Von Miller (@VonMiller) March 4, 2018

Shaquem Griffin killing it. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2018

@Shaquemgriffin you are straight balling man! You gon mess around and get the call. Lol "If you ball u get the call" @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 4, 2018

Shaquem Griffin was flying 😳😳 he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!! — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018

If @Shaquemgriffin doesn't get drafted in the first two days the system is broken. Productive and performed well at the combine. Played well against high level competition. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) March 4, 2018

🙏🏽 boy the truth https://t.co/OoTRYuWoJJ — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) March 4, 2018

That's crazy. You see when you don't set limitations on yourself no matter the circumstances, there's no limit to what you can achieve. You got my vote! #NFLCombine https://t.co/92mU29d0JT — D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) March 4, 2018

Oh my Goodness!! @Shaquemgriffin 4.38 unofficial, hold on!! Nah we gotta race...!! #Blazin — Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) March 4, 2018

I want this guy , I need this guy = BEAST !!!! https://t.co/rc3FCMqWgI — OJ Howard 80 ™ (@TheRealOjHoward) March 4, 2018

4.38 👀👀👀👀👀👀👀. Shaquem griffin is ridiculous #NFLCombine2018 — carl lawson (@carllawson55) March 4, 2018

I'm a fan! Keep faith and defeat all odds! https://t.co/2HrEcd8WIW — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 4, 2018