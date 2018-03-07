Seahawks QB Russell Wilson shares his excitement about partnering with ESPN for a new series called "QB2QB," set to debut on SportsCenter in April. (1:47)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will mentor some of the 2018 NFL draft's quarterback prospects and running back Saquon Barkley in a series of SportsCenter specials next month.

Wilson is taking the baton from former ESPN analyst and now-Oakland Raiders coach Jon Gruden, whose QB Camp series ran for the past eight years.

Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma, Mason Rudolph of Oklahoma State and J.T. Barrett of Ohio State will appear in the 30-minute specials titled SportsCenter Special: QB2QB on April 17. Barkley's episode, also to air on April 17, will be titled QB2RB.

Wilson will share his NFL experiences with the prospects, and Trevor Moawad, his cognitive coach, will also work with them.

"Jon Gruden's QB Camp was one of my favorite experiences of the NFL draft process because it helped prepare me for some of the physical and mental demands of playing in the NFL," Wilson said in a statement.

"Now, I'm excited to have the opportunity to meet Baker, Saquon, Mason and J.T. to try to help them get ready for the next level as part of ESPN's QB2QB. At the same time, I look forward to feeding off their energy and excitement as I prepare myself for the new experiences that await me this season."