The New York Jets shook up the top of the NFL draft on Saturday morning, completing a blockbuster trade with the Indianapolis Colts that will put them in better position to select a potential franchise quarterback.

The Jets moved up three spots to No. 3, while sending the No. 6 overall pick, two second-round choices this year (Nos. 37 and 49) and their second-rounder in 2019 to the Colts.

The NFL draft takes place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

After failing to land free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, the Jets turned to Plan B. They re-signed Josh McCown and signed Teddy Bridgewater, then immediately focused on trying to trade up.

In recent days, general manager Mike Maccagnan has attended the pro days of Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and UCLA's Josh Rosen. He's also planning to attend the pro days of Wyoming's Josh Allen and Southern California's Sam Darnold.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, it is the fourth time that the Jets have traded up to acquire a top-10 draft pick. The last time was in 2009, when the Jets acquired the No. 5 pick and drafted quarterback Mark Sanchez -- who was also the last offensive player selected in the first round by New York.

The trade makes sense for the Colts because it will allow them to add depth to their talent-thin roster.

It is the third consecutive year that one of the top three overall picks in the NFL draft has been traded.