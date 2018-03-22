Wolverines defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, a potential first-round draft pick, has met with cardiologists at the University of Michigan and Harvard, and they have cleared him to resume playing football, a league source said.

Hurst will do a full workout at Michigan's pro day on Friday.

Hurst was diagnosed with a heart condition at the NFL combine and did not work out with the other defensive linemen.

This is not the first instance in which a college standout has been diagnosed with a heart condition.

In 2013, an echocardiogram on Utah defensive tackle Star Lotulelei detected a heart condition. A medical recheck showed there was no dysfunction, and Lotulelei was eventually drafted in the first round by the Carolina Panthers. He signed a five-year contract with the Buffalo Bills last week as a free agent.