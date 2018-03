ORLANDO, Fla. -- Not even three months ago, Shaquem Griffin, the University of Central Florida linebacker with one hand, was practically begging for an invite to the NFL scouting combine.

Now he's been invited to the NFL draft later this month and will attend.

"I was a guy who was under the radar who they didn't believe in at first, but I feel like they're starting to believe now," Griffin said after his pro day workout Thursday. "I have the entire nation behind me now."