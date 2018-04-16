Todd McShay says DE Bradley Chubb is a more complete player coming out of college than Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett were. (1:09)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Since the first opinion about the 2018 NFL draft class was uttered, most of what has been said or written has been about the top four quarterbacks on the board. While two, three and possibly all four of those quarterbacks could be selected in the first four picks of the draft, they are not the four best players on this draft board. Some of this draft's highest-graded players will be selected after those high-profile passers.

In that light -- and after watching a pile of game video to go with hours of interviews with coaches and scouts -- here is one man's top 100 for the 2018 NFL draft. It isn't a mock draft, just the top 100 players ranked regardless of position.

The quarterbacks will certainly be selected well before where they have been slotted, because there are always two draft boards -- the quarterback board and the board for everybody else.

And as always, if you disagree with the rankings, rest assured that many in the league whom I have long respected have already objected. Note: best verified or electronically timed 40-yard dash time in parentheses.

1. Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame, 6-foot-5, 325 pounds (DNR)

Yes, he's a guard, and yes, personnel executives do not believe in taking a guard this high on the board. But in technique, approach and ability to finish, he is simply the best football player in this draft. And he has potential to grow.

2. Bradley Chubb, DE, North Carolina State, 6-4¼, 272 (4.65)

Proficient college pass-rushers like Chubb usually transition quickly to the NFL. He's a high-motor player, with the athleticism and savvy to beat one-on-ones as well as double-teams. He had 26 tackles for loss in 2017 despite lots of attention.

3. Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State, 6-0, 233 (4.40)

Barkley's work ethic, athleticism and speed are all at an elite level. He also was the pre-draft interview champion. Toss in three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, 102 career receptions and two kickoff return touchdowns and Barkley should immediately lift any offense.

4. Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State, 5-10⅞, 183 (4.32)

In the NFL, the need for legitimate cover corners nearly matches that of quarterbacks. Ward's quality footwork, top-shelf speed and confidence make him a rookie starter in waiting. He can play in the slot or outside and understands route concepts.

5. Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama, 6-0⅛, 204 (4.46)

Fitzpatrick started 10 games as a true freshman for a defense loaded with NFL prospects. He has played corner and safety and has pass rush skills. He does his best work in the biggest moments and shows a rare desire to be prepared and to succeed.

6. Derwin James, S, Florida State, 6-1¾, 215 (4.47)

He has played safety (strong and free), cornerback in the nickel, weakside linebacker in specialty packages, and pass-rusher from an outside linebacker spot. His talent, combined with his leadership abilities, will make him a key voice in the locker room.

7. Tremaine Edmunds, OLB, Virginia Tech, 6-4½, 253 (4.54)

He has had back-to-back 100-tackle seasons which included 32.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Edmunds will likely be able to play any linebacker position. He's built like a front-line pass-rusher and tackles like an inside linebacker.

8. Roquan Smith, OLB, Georgia, 6-0⅞, 236 (4.51)

He brings production and potential to the table. Despite showing sideline-to-sideline athleticism in the Southeastern Conference, Smith is an ascending player. He can make plays at the point of attack, coupled with the athleticism to play man coverage down the field.

9. Vita Vea, DT, Washington, 6-4, 347 (5.10)

He has rare athleticism for a player this big but hasn't always played to his ability. Some scouts worry that's a habit he could bring to the NFL. With work and plenty of forceful guidance, he has the potential to be a defensive centerpiece.

10. Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida, 5-10⅛, 189 (4.53)

He was suspended for two games at North Carolina because of a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a fight in 2015. Hughes is good in and out of coverage and has the ability to redirect receivers at the line of scrimmage. He also returned punts and kickoffs this past season, with a punt return for a touchdown and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

11. Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma, 6-0⅝, 215 (4.84)

His ability to absorb information and take it from the meeting room to the field, combined with his accuracy and anticipation, should outweigh concerns about his height and work in the spread offense. Mayfield can bounce back from mistakes and controls the huddle.

12. Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio, 6-5¾, 264 (4.58)

He has plenty to learn -- like what to do if his first move in the rush doesn't work -- but he also offers raw skills. His 17.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks, combined with his work at the Senior Bowl (he sacked Mayfield in the game), offer a glimpse of what could come.

13. Sam Darnold, QB, USC, 6-3⅜, 221 (4.85)

Darnold may possess the highest ceiling among the top passers in this draft. He'll turn 21 in June and has exhibited the mental toughness to recover from mistakes. His windup needs work and his 22 turnovers last season are a concern, but he has won teams over with the way he handles himself.

14. Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville, 5-10¼, 196 (4.38)

Few players rise more quickly on draft boards than cornerbacks with size and elite speed. And unlike many at his position in the college game, he has shown he can play press coverage. Alexander missed seven games in 2017 with knee and hand injuries. He averaged 10.5 yards per punt return in 2016.

15. Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA, 6-4, 226 (4.92)

Rosen has solid mechanics and footwork. He is also willing to stand in the face of pocket pressure to make a large repertoire of throws. He has had some accuracy problems when forced to throw on the move. Rosen also has injury concerns, including concussion issues and shoulder surgery. Lastly, fair or not, he carries a perception that he's difficult to coach.

16. Da'Ron Payne, DT, Alabama, 6-2½, 311 (4.95)

He is poised to be a dominant player in run defense and has the potential to be disruptive in the interior pass rush. Payne consistently plays with effort and showed he loves the spotlight with his work in the Sugar Bowl against Clemson. He had a reception for a touchdown and an interception.

17. Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama, 6-0½, 189 (4.43)

He played all over the formation for the Crimson Tide. Ridley is more advanced in his route running than others in this draft and should show a broader skill set in the NFL. His 1,000-yard season at Alabama came as a freshman.

18. Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa, 6-0⅜, 196 (4.56)

He improved his 40 time to 4.42 on his pro day. Jackson moved from cornerback to wide receiver and back early in his career with the Hawkeyes. He had eight interceptions and was credited with 26 passes defensed in 2017. He forced six turnovers -- five interceptions and a forced fumble -- in a two-game span.

19. Sony Michel, RB, Georgia, 5-10⅝, 214 (4.54)

Even with his production -- 3,613 career rushing yards -- Michel might be one of the more underappreciated players on the board. He runs with power and is elusive. Michel can close the deal in the open field and is more proficient in pass protection than other backs in this draft.

20. Derrius Guice, RB, LSU, 5-10½, 224 (4.49)

His impact was limited this past season because of a knee injury, yet he still carved out 1,251 rushing yards. He averaged 6.5 yards per carry over his career. Couple that with the power-quickness combination, and Guice is the No. 2 back in the draft for some teams.

21. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State, 6-4½, 256 (4.65)

He had 12 tackles, including three for loss, a sack and forced a fumble in his final college game to close out a 141-tackle season. Vander Esch has the frame defensive coordinators covet and the instincts to be a walk-in starter for most NFL defenses.

22. Christian Kirk, WR, Texas A&M, 5-10⅜, 201 (4.47)

Kirk shows the "suddenness" scouts want to allow separation in route running. He should contribute in the slot quickly and averaged a double-take-worthy 22 yards per punt return in his career with seven return touchdowns (six punt return, one kickoff return).

23. Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia, 6-2⅜, 313 (DNR)

Wynn had shoulder surgery following the Senior Bowl, so his pre-draft work has been limited. He started at both left tackle and guard for the Bulldogs. He understands hand placement and has the athleticism and ability to finish blocks.

24. D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland, 6-0, 210 (4.42)

He was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2017 -- 1,033 yards, 12.9 yards per catch and eight touchdowns -- despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. Moore has some rough edges, but his desire to win every battle for the ball and run-after-catch ability are a good start.

25. Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama, 6-2, 230 (DNR)

Some evaluators were upset when Evans didn't run the 40-yard dash at the combine or his pro day. But there is no denying his production in Nick Saban's NFL-worthy scheme. Game video shows Evans blowing up blockers, and his advanced coverage skills. He even lined up in the slot at times for the Tide.

26. James Daniels, C, Iowa, 6-3⅜, 306 (DNR)

Offensive line coaches consider Iowa linemen well trained and safer bets to make the transition to the NFL. Daniels is technically sound in his footwork and knows how to use his hands. He's also one of the best linemen in the draft at redirecting pass-rushers on a counter move.

27. Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming, 6-4⅞, 233 (4.75)

Allen will be selected long before this because he has the prototypical quarterback build and power arm. But accuracy over the long haul is a significant concern. He had just one more game with a 60 percent or better completion rate in his career (10) than he did 50 percent or lower (nine).

28. Will Hernandez, G, Texas-El Paso, 6-2⅜, 327 (5.15)

While game video will always be the biggest part of player evaluation, few players on this draft board helped themselves more at the Senior Bowl and combine than Hernandez. And other than Nelson, he had some of the most entertaining pancake blocks of the season in the run game.

29. Taven Bryan, DT, Florida, 6-5, 291 (4.98)

He is a phenomenal athlete who plays with high effort. Bryan showed potential in his one season as a starter with six tackles for loss and four sacks. His agility and ability to bend on the interior is that of a much smaller player. He needs to turn flashes into more consistent play.

30. Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado, 6-0¼, 201 (4.50)

Oliver has shown the ability to play, and flourish, in press coverage. He also has good awareness and closing speed down the field. He's also willing to stick his nose into things in run defense, but will need to be more reliable as a tackler.

31. Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina, 6-4½, 250 (4.67)

Hurst walked on at South Carolina in 2015 after two years in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization. He developed "the yips" as a pitcher and was also tried at first base. He'll turn 25 in August, but his athleticism and hands make him the top tight end on the board.

32. Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville, 6-2¼, 216 (DNR)

It has been fascinating to see how some would consider trying a Heisman Trophy winner at another position before giving him a chance at quarterback. Jackson had 9,043 yards and 69 touchdowns passing and 4,132 yards and 50 touchdowns rushing in three seasons. He is the rarest kind of athlete who plays with savvy and composure in big moments and sees the field well.

33. Harold Landry, OLB, Boston College, 6-2⅜, 252 (4.64)

He missed four games this past season with an ankle injury. Landry is an impact player on the edge who had 30.5 tackles for loss and 21.5 sacks the past two seasons combined. He is a high-effort player with rush skills who could be chosen in the first round.

34. Harrison Phillips, DT, Stanford, 6-3¼, 307 (5.21)

An interior defender who was credited with a 100-tackle season is a rare find. Phillips had 103 tackles this past season, with 17 for loss and 6.5 sacks. Phillips was 96-11 as a high school wrestler and won the 2013 junior national heavyweight championship.

35. Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama, 6-2, 207 (DNR)

Harrison did not run the 40-yard dash at the combine or his pro day because of a hamstring injury. He is such a quality prospect, few are concerned. A former prep quarterback, Harrison is comfortable in a coverage role or run support.

36. Connor Williams, T, Texas, 6-5¼, 296 (5.05)

In what is considered a thin draft class overall at the position, Williams projects as a left tackle although some might tinker with moving him to guard. He missed seven games this past season because of a knee injury and sat out the team's bowl game to prepare for the draft. But his work in 2016 showed vast potential.

37. Donte Jackson, CB, LSU, 5-10½, 178 (4.32)

Jackson might be the fastest player in the draft and has return skills. He has run the 100 meters in 10.22 seconds. There will be a learning curve for Jackson as a defender, but he can run his way back into plays when he does make a mistake.

38. Mike McGlinchey, T, Notre Dame, 6-7⅞, 309 (DNR)

McGlinchey played both left and right tackle, but had difficulty against the best speed rushers, so many in the NFL see him as a right tackle or guard. He is a big-framed player who should start quickly.

39. Billy Price, C, Ohio State, 6-3¾, 305 (DNR)

Price had surgery after suffering an "incomplete tear" of his chest muscle while doing the bench press at the combine. He'll need four months to recover, but should be ready for training camp. A 55-game starter for the Buckeyes, he plays with power and explosiveness.

40. Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia, 5-10⅞, 227 (4.52)

After tearing multiple knee ligaments (not the ACL) in 2015, Chubb rushed for 1,130 yards in 2016 and 1,345 yards this past season. He will contribute immediately as an early-down runner, especially in an offense looking for a one-cut runner.

41. Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State, 6-4⅝, 256 (DNR)

Goedert has the wingspan of a tackle -- 80¾ inches -- and should provide immediate help in the passing game. He does tip his routes at times, but was too good an athlete for the defenders to take advantage. He finished with 92 receptions in 2016 and 72 this past season.

42. Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU, 6-3⅜, 218 (4.54)

He was initially recruited as a safety and thrives on contact as a receiver. Sutton is a physical player who reels in anything close to him, even with defenders hanging all over him. He has trouble getting separation to start, but Sutton is a fierce player who is hard to defend.

43. Kolton Miller, T, UCLA, 6-8⅝, 309 (4.95)

Miller missed much of the 2016 season with a foot injury, but when he returned he was moved to left tackle. He moves well, but as one of the tallest players in the draft, he plays too upright at times and gets caught trailing speed rushers. However, his athleticism is hard to miss and should get him in a lineup.

44. Ronald Jones II, RB, USC, 5-11, 205 (4.48)

He ran a 4.66 40 at the combine, but had pulled up with a hamstring injury. He has run the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds for the Trojans' track team, so his speed is not in question. He was a more decisive runner this past season, and his 19 touchdowns in 2017 showed he can close the deal.

45. Jessie Bates III, S, Wake Forest, 6-1⅛, 200 (4.50)

He played two seasons for the Demon Deacons after his redshirt year and needs to add strength and improve his tackling. His kind of range and athleticism are coveted at safety.

46. Martinas Rankin, T, Mississippi State, 6-4⅜, 308 (DNR)

He played at either left or right tackle, but Mississippi State's coaching staff believed he could have played any of the five positions on the offensive front. Some NFL evaluators believe he could be a center as a pro; he played there during spring drills in 2017.

47. Tyrell Crosby, T, Oregon, 6-4⅝, 309 (5.23)

Crosby looks more comfortable in the run game than in pass protection, so he could be looking at a move to right tackle or guard. He finishes blocks with purpose and plays with rare power.

48. Justin Reid, S, Stanford, 6-0½, 207 (4.40)

With all the specialty packages NFL defenses are using, Reid is the kind of hybrid safety who should contribute quickly, especially with his speed. He had 99 tackles this past season with five interceptions.

49. Sam Hubbard, DE, Ohio State, 6-5⅜, 270 (4.95)

Hubbard is a former lacrosse player who was also a high school safety. He isn't as athletic as some of the other players at the position on the draft board, but plays with intensity, knows how to shed blockers, and understands what offenses are trying to do.

50. Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State, 6-4⅝, 235 (4.90)

He has been overshadowed by the other quarterbacks in this draft, but finished his career with three seasons of at least 3,770 yards passing. He also has the football savvy to be more than a "system" passer who can't adjust to the NFL.

51. Maurice Hurst, DT, Michigan, 6-1¼, 292 (5.00)

Hurst was sent home from the scouting combine after doctors flagged a heart issue during his physical. He has since undergone exams at Michigan and Harvard, has been cleared and took part in the Wolverines' pro day. Hurst has potential to disrupt offenses on the interior.

52. Lorenzo Carter, OLB, Georgia, 6-4⅞, 250 (4.50)

Carter is one of the classic potential-over-production players on this draft board. His size and speed fits the mold of an impact edge rusher, but his play didn't always match the criteria at Georgia. He was better this past season, especially as an outside rusher.

53. D.J. Chark, WR, LSU, 6-2 7/8, 199 (4.34)

The former team captain isn't as well-rounded as some receivers on the board, but he has the size-speed combination most others don't. Clark needs to expand his route repertoire, but can take the top off a defense. He also led SEC in punt returns for a TD with two.

54. Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn, 6-1, 206 pounds (4.53)

Davis, who is a prospect for teams that play more man-to-man, is adept at getting receivers out of their routes with his reach and strength. In his career, he had almost as many forced fumbles (three) as interceptions (four).

55. Rasheem Green, DE, USC, 6-4 1/4, 275 (4.73)

Teams that run a 3-4 defense will have interest. He came out a year early and needs more strength, but has the athleticism to warrant a second-day look.

56. M.J. Stewart, CB, North Carolina, 5-10 7/8, 200 (4.54)

Stewart has shown cornerback-worthy coverage skills even if some defensive coordinators may use him as a situational safety. He set school record with 41 pass break-ups in his career.

57. Anthony Averett, CB, Alabama, 5-11 1/4, 183 (4.36)

Averett battled injuries early in his career, but has top-shelf athleticism. He had a high jump of 6 feet, 4 inches and long jump of 25 feet, 2 inches in high school. He finished with one career interception, but his skill set is worth a long look.

58. B.J. Hill, DT, North Carolina State, 6-3 1/4, 311 (4.99)

Hill is an interior player who is light on his feet and will need more strength to battle NFL guards. He had 26.5 tackles for loss in his career.

59. Rashaad Penny, RB, San Diego State, 5-11, 220 (4.46)

Penny led the nation in with 2,248 yards rushing in 2017. He also had seven career kickoff returns for touchdowns. He runs hard and has the ability to make the initial defender miss, but need to develop a little more as a receiver.

60. Nathan Shepherd, DT, Fort Hays State, 6-3 3/4, 315 (5.09)

The Ontario, Canada, native played two seasons at Simon Fraser University before coming to the United States. He flashed potential at the Senior Bowl and has shown the ability to shed blockers on the interior.

61. Brian O'Neill, T, Pitt, 6-6 7/8, 297 (4.82)

He started his college career at tight end, but was moved to the offensive line in 2015. O'Neill also had two rushing touchdowns and will likely be more highl rated by zone-scheme teams.

62. Austin Corbett, G, Nevada, 6-4 3/8, 306 (5.15)

Corbett was a 48-game starter who spent his college career at tackle, but will likely play guard or center in the NFL. He's smart and tough. After knee injuries limited his college options, he went from walk-on to never missing a game.

63. Obonnia Okoronkwo, OLB, Oklahoma, 6-1 5/8, 253 (4.77)

Okoronkwo doesn't have the frame defensive coordinators like in edge rushers in a 3-4, but his production and effort give him a chance to find a role. He had 29.5 tackles for loss combined and 17 sacks over the last two seasons combined. He made 26 of career starts for the Sooners.

64. Orlando Brown, T, Oklahoma, 6-7 7/8, 345 (5.85)

Brown's on-field performance at the combine was among the worst scouts had ever seen. But Baker Mayfield said Brown didn't surrender a sack in 2017, and that should be all that matters. Brown is the love-him, hate-him player of this draft.

65. Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State, 6-5 1/2, 247 (4.54)

Gesicki is a pass-catching athlete. His 57 receptions and nine touchdowns in 2017 were both single-season school records for a tight end. He was the New Jersey prep football player of the year as a senior, finished as his school's all-time leading scorer in basketball (1,867 points) and won the state slam dunk contest.

66. Kerryon Johnson, RB, Auburn, 5-11 1/2, 213 (4.52)

Johnson's value on this draft board may be not only the toughness/quickness combination he showed in the Southeastern Conference (1,391 rushing yards in 2017), but that he offers potential as a three-down back. He also returned kickoffs his first two seasons.

67. Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas, 6-5 1/8, 312 (4.99)

Ragnow missed the last five games of the season because of an ankle surgery, but did some position drills at his pro day. He was a three-year starter, a team captain and plays with toughness. He has the ability to play guard or center.

68. Arden Key, DE, LSU, 6-4 7/8, 238 (4.85)

Key left the team in the spring of 2017 for reasons he hasn't publicly explained. He had shoulder surgery right before the '17 season and disappointing showings in pre-draft workouts. On the other side of the coin are games like his eight-tackle, one-sack performance against Alabama.

69. Deon Cain, WR, Clemson, 6-1 7/8, 202 (4.43)

Cain has a better feel for the position than many of his peers in this draft who had bigger career numbers. He is a high-quality route runner with the speed to finish and physical edge to work the middle of the field.

70. James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State, 5-11, 213 (4.54)

Washington looks more like a running back and his speed on the field is better than what he showed in pre-draft workouts. He has limited in exposure to the routes he will be asked to run in the NFL, but the bottom line is he averaged 19.8 yards per catch in his career with 39 touchdowns.

71. Tim Settle, DT, Virginia Tech, 6-2 3/4, 329 (5.37)

After playing at 360 pounds early in his college career, he lost 30 pounds before last season and improved his conditioning. The end result was uncommon agility for a player who is still plenty big and can shed blockers on the interior. He had 12.5 tackles for loss in 2017.

72. Derrick Nnadi, DT, Florida State, 6-1, 317 (5.38)

A grinder who may not go this high, but this is a safe bet because of how he approaches his game. He will have immediate impact in run defense and will push the pocket in pass-rush scenarios.

73. Kemoko Turay, LB, Rutgers, 6-4 5/8, 253 (4.65)

Turay had two shoulder surgeries in 2016. He's raw but has shown explosiveness as a rusher and done well when he has dropped into coverage.

74. Darius Leonard, LB, South Carolina State, 6-2, 234 (4.69)

Leonard's weight had dropped to 226 pounds since the combine, where his 40 time was due to a thigh injury in his only attempt. His speed is evident on video as he consistently closes on plays sideline to sideline. He had 114 tackles in 10 games last season.

75. Geron Christian, T, Louisville, 6-5 1/8, 298 (5.33)

Christian played both tackle spots for the Cardinals and likely needs a little more strength. He has good footwork and in a thin tackle class, his potential to improve could push him up the board.

76. Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis, 5-11 1/8, 201 (4.50)

Miller is a former walk-on who should be selected in the draft's first two days. He had back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons to close his career with a combined 32 receiving touchdowns. His work ethic should give him a chance to succeed quickly.

77. Tony Brown, CB, Alabama, 5-11 7/8, 199 (4.35)

Brown has plenty of speed, but has done his best work closer to the line of scrimmage. He is a little tight in his movements so he has difficulty keeping his speed as he changes directions. Special teams coaches, though, will like his potential. He's tough and can run with almost any receiver.

78. Jerome Baker, LB, Ohio State, 6-1 1/8, 229 (4.53)

Some scouts say if Baker had shown a little more feistiness, he would be graded higher. But there aren't many linebackers who run like him or can change directions with as much ease. He led the Buckeyes in tackles this past season with 72.

79. Chukwuma Okorafor, T, Western Michigan, 6-6, 320 (5.31)

He made starts at left and right tackle in his career, including starting the past two seasons at left. He's still learning and needs some clean up on technique, but he is built for the job.

80. Deadrin Senat, DT, South Florida, 6-0, 314 (5.16)

Senat elevated his standing with his pre-draft work, including practices for the East-West game. He closed out the 2017 season with 59 tackles over the last eight games and had three sacks in the Birmingham Bowl

81. Dante Pettis, WR, Washington, 6-0 1/4, 186 (4.46)

Pettis plays with toughness, runs quality routes and is among the faster wideouts on the board. He may struggle with the transition to more physical cornerbacks. He also averaged 20.4 yards per punt return last season to finish his career with a 14.2 yard average with nine punt returns for touchdowns.

82. Chad Thomas, DE, Miami, 6-5, 281 (4.92)

There is plenty to work with for a coaching staff that can get it out of him. He should be a versatile player with the physical traits to consistently dominate. But his 12.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in 2017 left some looking for more.

83. Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana, 6-3 5/8, 259 (4.74)

Thomas has overcome a lot along the way, as both of his parents died a year apart before he was 10 years old. While injuries impacted him this past season, his two-touchdown game against Ohio State offered a glimpse of his ability.

84. Josh Sweat, DE/OLB, Florida State, 6-4 3/4, 251 (4.53)

Athletically, teams are intrigued by what he can do, but there is plenty of concern about his left knee. He tore an ACL and dislocated a knee during his senior year of high school. He had another surgery, in 2016, to repair the meniscus in the same knee.

85. Malik Jefferson, LB, Texas, 6-2 ¼, 236 (4.52)

Jefferson missed some time in 2016 with a concussion, but rebounded with a 110 tackles in 2017, including a 14-tackle day against Oklahoma. Some see a better athlete than player at the moment, but the potential is clear.

86. Dorance Armstrong Jr., OLB/DE, Kansas, 6-3 5/8, 257 (4.87)

He went from 10 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 2016 to 1.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss in 2017. Much of that can be attributed to a change in job description in the team's defense. His combine/pro day times were cause for concern, but he's an athletic edge player who could fit in on a 3-4 team.

87. Braden Smith, G, Auburn, 6-6 ¼, 315 (5.22)

Smith is a power-first player on the interior of the offensive line. He was a Kansas high school state champion in shot put and discus. He has the chance to be a starter if he cleans up his footwork issues and plays with more balance.

88. Duke Dawson, CB, Florida, 5-10 5/8, 197 (4.46)

His work against Texas A&M's Christian Kirk (two catches, 44 yards) shows a combination of grit, smarts and athleticism. He could have immediate impact as a slot cornerback.

89. Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane, 5-10 3/8, 182 (4.32)

A little undersized, but Nickerson has high-end speed and gets his hands on the ball. In 46 career starts, 48 games overall, he forced three fumbles, recovered four fumbles, blocked a kick, had 16 interceptions and broke up 31 passes.

90. Da'Shawn Hand, DE, Alabama, 6-3 5/8, 297 (4.83)

His production and effort haven't always mirrored his physical gifts. Hand missed time in 2017 with an MCL sprain. He also had a DUI arrest last summer in which he was found was asleep at the wheel of a parked car that was running with its headlights on.

91. Kyzir White, S, West Virginia, 6-1 7/8, 218 (4.69)

His timed speed is a concern for some, but White tackled a lot of people in games who have been clocked faster at the combine. His instincts are top-shelf and he finishes tackles with purpose, amassing 94 tackles in 2017.

92. Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame, 6-4 3/4, 214 (4.48)

St. Brown's father, John, was a two-time Mr. Universe and has trained his sons. Equanimeous needs more polish on his routes and had just three 100-yard receiving games for the Irish, but the size-speed combination is a starting point most rookies don't have.

93. Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa, 6-1, 234 (4.82)

There will be some hand-wringing about his timed speed, but Jewell is one of the most productive players on the draft board with three consecutive seasons with 120 tackles or more to close out his career.

94. Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State, 6-0 ¾, 205 (4.51)

Fair or not, Gallup is being judged on his play against Alabama and work at Senior Bowl. He did not play with confidence in either situation. But he has vast potential, fights for the ball and controls his body well.

95. Royce Freeman, RB, Oregon, 5-11 ½, 229 (4.54)

Freeman has some miles on the football odometer with 947 carries in four years. He had three season with at least 244 carries. He has shown quality vision, has potential to start and should have impact as a receiver.

96. Uchenna Nwosu, OLB, USC, 6-2 1/8, 251 (4.65)

Some teams have graded him deeper into Day 3 because of inconsistent play and an incident his freshman season when he fought with a teammate. He started playing football late and has room to improve. He also has the coverage skills to get on the field early.

97. Isaac Yiadom, CB, Boston College, 6-0 7/8, 190 (4.52)

He broke up 17 passes in the last two seasons combined, a eyebrow-raising total for a guy most quarterbacks weren't thrilled about challenging. He plays physical and has the potential to be core special teams player.

98. P.J. Hall, DT, Sam Houston State, 6-0 1/2, 308 (4.73)

There is game video of Hall lined up in a two-point stance, on the edge and to rush the passer. In 2017, he had 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, knocked down six passes and blocked four kicks.

99. Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond, 6-2 5/8, 222 (4.81)

Lauletta is a two-time team captain who processes information quickly, has shown the ability to move defenders in coverage with his eyes and throws on time. Some have concerns about his arm strength but he has a far better feel for the position than most in this draft.

100. Shaquem Griffin, LB, Central Florida, 6-0 3/8, 227 (4.38)

Through the years, No. 100 has been a player I liked. They may or may not really be the 100th player on the board, but I put them there because I think they will succeed. Sometimes I'm right, sometimes not, but past No. 100s have included current Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall and Detroit Lions defensive tackle Akeem Spence. And Griffin, who had his left hand amputated when he was 4 years old, is simply a player with speed, anticipation, smarts and an uncommon desire any team should want in a draft pick.