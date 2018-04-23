NFL teams will announce their Day 3 draft picks in unique ways Saturday, highlighted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' plans to employ a parrot to help deliver the name of their fourth-round selection.

The NFL announced Monday that a parrot will deliver the Buccaneers' pick to an announcer in the Pirate Ship in Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers announced that the parrot, named Zsa Zsa, is from the Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary.

In Minnesota, members of the gold-medal-winning U.S. men's Olympic curling team will announce the Minnesota Vikings' picks at the St. Paul Curling Club.

The San Francisco 49ers' picks will come from Lucasfilm, where Ron Howard, Star Wars characters including Chewbacca, Stormtroopers and RD-D2 and the SFPAL 49ers prep flag football teams will make the announcements.

As previously announced by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, members of the school's football team will announce the Miami Dolphins' picks with the family of late football coach Aaron Feis, who was one of 17 people killed during the mass shooting at the school in March, at the team's facility.

Other plans include: