NFL teams will announce their Day 3 draft picks in unique ways Saturday, highlighted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' plans to employ a parrot to help deliver the name of their fourth-round selection.
The NFL announced Monday that a parrot will deliver the Buccaneers' pick to an announcer in the Pirate Ship in Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers announced that the parrot, named Zsa Zsa, is from the Florida Exotic Bird Sanctuary.
In Minnesota, members of the gold-medal-winning U.S. men's Olympic curling team will announce the Minnesota Vikings' picks at the St. Paul Curling Club.
The San Francisco 49ers' picks will come from Lucasfilm, where Ron Howard, Star Wars characters including Chewbacca, Stormtroopers and RD-D2 and the SFPAL 49ers prep flag football teams will make the announcements.
As previously announced by Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, members of the school's football team will announce the Miami Dolphins' picks with the family of late football coach Aaron Feis, who was one of 17 people killed during the mass shooting at the school in March, at the team's facility.
Other plans include:
Former Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman and Pro Football Hall of Famer Jonathan Ogden and high school football All-Stars will announce the team's selections from the USS Constellation.
Buffalo Bills great Thurman Thomas and the Boys & Girls Club Collaborative of Western New York flag football program will announce picks from Niagara Falls.
Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker and youth football players will announce the Cleveland Browns' picks from Canton, Ohio.
Jaguars defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue will be in London with team sweepstakes winners to make Jacksonville's fourth- and fifth-round picks. The Round 6 picks will be made in Jacksonville by players from the Jaguars' 2018 Girls Flag Football Jamboree.
The Kansas City Chiefs' picks will be announced by Fort Riley child and youth service teams from that military base.
The Los Angeles Chargers' and Los Angeles Rams' picks will come from the construction site of the teams' planned new stadium at Hollywood Park.
Former New York Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason and high school All-Stars will announce the team's picks from the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.
The Oakland Raiders picks will be made in Las Vegas, where youth and high school players will announce the selections from Nellis Air Force Base.
U.S. Army captain and Bronze Star recipient John Kelly will announce a Pittsburgh Steelers pick from Heinz Field with his service dog, Rangers.
The Tennessee Titans' picks will be announced by members of the Tennessee Youth Football League at the Grand Ole Opry.