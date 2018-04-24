Adam Schefter reports on what an NFL executive had to say about the Browns' interest in Baker Mayfield. (1:58)

Baker Mayfield "definitely" has been a part of the Cleveland Browns' considerations with the No. 1 draft pick, a league source told ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the former Oklahoma quarterback cannot be ruled out as a possibility for the top overall selection Thursday night.

The source said the Browns may have already decided whom they would select at No. 1. But before that final decision, whenever it was made, Mayfield was in that conversation.

The inclusion of Mayfield in the Browns' conversation adds murkiness to the top of the draft, where Cleveland owns picks Nos. 1 and 4.

Browns general manager John Dorsey didn't provide many hints on the team's draft strategy when he met with reporters last Thursday, saying that he expected at least four quarterbacks to be picked in the first round.

The Browns, coming off an 0-16 season, are expected to select a quarterback with one of their first two picks. ESPN's Mel Kiper projected Cleveland to select Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen at No. 1 in his most recent mock draft, with Mayfield going to the Miami Dolphins with the 11th overall pick.

USC's Sam Darnold also is widely viewed as a candidate for Cleveland with the first overall pick, and UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen has been projected ahead of Mayfield among draft-eligible quarterbacks.

Mayfield, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, recently visited with the Browns. Dorsey referred to Mayfield as a "pleasant fella" during his Thursday news conference.

"The only thing I care about is, do guys win?" Dorsey said. "Does he have accuracy? Does he have a strong arm? Can he throw the ball in the red zone in tight windows? Can he drive the ball? At the end of the game, does he win? That's what I look for."

