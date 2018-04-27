NFL Nation: Breaking down all 32 teams' draft classes

Mayfield, Darnold, Allen and Rosen become a part of the first draft ever to have four quarterbacks selected in the top 10. Who will reign supreme? (0:53)

The 2018 NFL draft is happening through Saturday, and classes are taking shape. NFL Nation reporters are breaking down all 253 picks and giving their analysis -- for better or worse -- on each pick.

Arizona Cardinals: The Cardinals knew they wanted a QB and made a big trade to go up and get Josh Rosen. Analysis for every pick

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons offense added another dynamic playmaker in wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Analysis for every pick

Baltimore Ravens: Drafting TE Hayden Hurst will help the present but trading up to take Lamar Jackson gives notice of Baltimore's future at the position. Analysis for every pick

Buffalo Bills: Buffalo is gambling by selecting QB Josh Allen and his success or failure will determine a lot about the future of the Bills. Analysis for every pick

Carolina Panthers: Taking Maryland receiver D.J. Moore might finally give the Panthers the next Steve Smith. Analysis for every pick

Chicago Bears: After drafting projects in the past three drafts, the Bears are getting a finished product in rangy linebacker Roquan Smith. Analysis for every pick

Cincinnati Bengals: The Bengals wanted to commit to revamping their offensive line. Drafting Ohio State center Billy Price will help. Analysis for every pick

Cleveland Browns: GM John Dorsey started the night with the surprise of taking Baker Mayfield, but even with the question marks, the Browns still got a record-setting, competitive signal-caller. Analysis for every pick

Dallas Cowboys: Dallas had locked in on Leighton Vander Esch to bring talent to the linebacking corps. The Cowboys got their guy in the first round. Analysis for every pick

Denver Broncos: The Broncos resisted the urge to move up and were rewarded with the draft's best pass-rusher in Bradley Chubb. Analysis for every pick

Detroit Lions: Frank Ragnow could be good down the road, even with the Lions needing offensive linemen, but the pick seems like a reach considering the needs on defense. Analysis for every pick

Green Bay Packers: Another year and the Packers have used their first-round pick to help fix their pass defense. This time it's Louisville corner Jaire Alexander going to Green Bay. Analysis for every pick

Houston Texans: Despite not having a first-round pick, the Texans can use their three third-round picks to fill some major holes. Analysis for every pick

Indianapolis Colts: If Andrew Luck can return to form, he'll need to be protected and stay healthy. That'll start with rebuilding the offensive line. Quenton Nelson, the top lineman in the draft, should be a nice start. Analysis for every pick

Jacksonville Jaguars: The Jaguars added another piece to their fierce defense, taking Florida defensive tackle Taven Bryan. Analysis for every pick

Kansas City Chiefs: After a long night of waiting, the Chiefs get their turn. Analysis for every pick

Los Angeles Chargers: The Chargers needed help on defense and also got some luck as top DB Derwin James slipped to San Diego's spot. Analysis for every pick

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams didn't have a first-round pick but will enjoy Brandin Cooks. Analysis for every pick

Miami Dolphins: Miami needed help all over its defense, and with Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins got a versatile defensive back. Analysis for every pick

Minnesota Vikings: With corner Mike Hughes, the Vikings got another weapon on defense. Analysis for every pick

New England Patriots: The Patriots used both first-round picks on Georgia prospects. New England answered a big need at left tackle and added another offensive playmaker in RB Sony Michel. Analysis for every pick

New Orleans Saints: In a big, and risky, move, the Saints traded a first-round pick in 2019 to take DE Marcus Davenport. Analysis for every pick

New York Giants: He was the top player on many draft boards, but the Giants taking running back Saquon Barkley over a quarterback still feels risky. Analysis for every pick

New York Jets: Yes, the turnovers can be concerning, but having Sam Darnold land at No. 3 is a big gift for the Jets. Analysis for every pick

Oakland Raiders: The choice felt a bit high, especially considering the defensive talent on the board, but the Raiders choice of OT Kolton Miller will bolster the O-line. Analysis for every pick

Philadelphia Eagles: The Eagles traded out of the first round but should be able to address running back needs on Day 2. Analysis for every pick

Pittsburgh Steelers: The Steelers needed secondary help but might have overreached for safety Terrell Edmunds. Analysis for every pick

San Francisco 49ers: It was a surprise and somewhat of a reach, but protecting Jimmy Garoppolo is paramount. Drafting OT Mike McGlinchey could secure that for the future. Analysis for every pick

Seattle Seahawks: It wasn't a surprise that the Seahawks took a running back in the first round, but taking Rashaad Penny over some other ball-carriers was not what was expected. Analysis for every pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Going for best available over need, the Bucs took DT Vita Vea over some highly rated defensive backs. Analysis for every pick

Tennessee Titans: The measurables didn't scare the Titans away from taking Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans, who can be the middle linebacker in Nashville for a long time. Analysis for every pick

Washington Redskins: Washington needed a boost up front and, for the second year in a row, the Redskins took a defensive lineman in the first round. Analysis for every pick