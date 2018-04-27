The New York Giants added another weapon to their offense with the selection of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft on Thursday night.

Barkley joins an offense loaded with weapons at quarterback Eli Manning's disposal. They include 2014 first-round pick Odell Beckham Jr., 2016 second-round pick Sterling Shepard and 2017 first-round pick Evan Engram.

"I'm just truly excited to be a part of the New York Giants," he told ESPN after being selected. "When I got to visit their program, I fell in love. You walk in, you see the Super Bowls right away -- and you see that team's about winning, and hopefully I can go there and help as quickly as possible."

The Giants bypassed the perceived need for a franchise quarterback even though Manning is set to turn 38 before the end of this upcoming season and last year's third-round pick, Davis Webb, remains a virtual unknown. The Giants' offense finished 31st in the NFL last season averaging 15.4 points per game.

Barkley rushed for 3,843 yards and was the two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year at Penn State. His 5,538 all-purpose yards, 53 total touchdowns and 43 rushing touchdowns were school records. The Giants were enamored of Barkley from the start of the process, and their offseason moves sent them in the direction of the draft's top running back.

"I'm not going to lie. He's a tremendous talent," Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said last week at his pre-draft news conference. "You put the film on of a defensive guy and if they're playing Penn State, then I'm watching Saquon.

"He's one of those guys that my mother could have scouted. She could have figured that one out."

Barkley validated his on-field success with an eye-opening combine and was atop more than a few teams' draft boards. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds, did 29 reps on the bench press and had a 41-inch vertical jump.

"You're talking about a 230-pound dude who runs sub-4.4 that has balance and run skills. It's rare," a scout who studied the draft's running backs said.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley will join a Giants team that had a great need in its backfield. Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire

Another personnel evaluator called Barkley "legit" and both agreed he was a better prospect than Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette, who were drafted fourth overall in the 2016 and '17 drafts, respectively.

The Giants weren't concerned about taking a running back with such a high pick. Gettleman values the position, especially with a team that doubled down on its veteran quarterback this offseason.

"I think that the devaluing of the running back is really a myth," Gettleman said recently. "If you have a great running back, he immediately makes your quarterback better, your offensive line better and your passing game. So I don't believe in it. It's how you evaluate the players, how we value them, how we rate them and then you go on from there."

It's been quite a week for Barkley, who became a father Tuesday. He will immediately become one of the league's top-paid running backs, and his draft slot guarantees him the most money of any running back in the NFL.

"It's truly amazing. I was telling people it's like it's from a movie or book," he told ESPN. "It's an honor, and I'm just thankful that I can have the two biggest blessings in my life. First and foremost, having a daughter -- a beautiful daughter, Jada; and then being able to play for a franchise like the New York Giants. It's an honor, and ... I don't even know how to explain it right now, I'm just so thankful."