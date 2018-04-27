With the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft, the New York Jets select USC QB Sam Darnold. (0:39)

Hoping to end their long search for a franchise-caliber quarterback, the New York Jets selected USC's Sam Darnold with the third overall pick Thursday night in the NFL draft, signaling the start of a new era.

The Jets, who traded up three spots with the Indianapolis Colts last month, chose Darnold over UCLA's Josh Rosen and Wyoming's Josh Allen. Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield went to the Cleveland Browns with the No. 1 pick.

That Darnold went to the Jets was a surprise, as he was long projected as the likely top pick.

This was a monumental decision for the Jets, who hadn't used a first-round pick on a quarterback since Mark Sanchez in 2009. It has happened only three other times in the common-draft era -- Richard Todd (1976), Ken O'Brien (1983) and Chad Pennington (2000).

Darnold was regarded by many talent evaluators as the safest quarterback in the draft because of his combination of passing skill and mobility. He rose to national prominence in 2016, led USC to an epic Rose Bowl victory over Penn State and compiled a 20-4 record as a starter in his career.

On the downside, Darnold raised questions about his pro readiness with a spotty performance in 2017. He tied for the FBS lead with 22 turnovers.

Darnold also is the youngest of the top quarterback prospects; he turns 21 on June 5.

Perhaps thinking they didn't have a shot at him, the Jets didn't have a private workout with Darnold, as they did with Allen, Mayfield and Rosen. Initially, they didn't have a pre-draft visit scheduled with Darnold, but they arranged one before the April 18 cutoff.

Darnold, the fifth former USC quarterback to be selected in the first round of the common-draft era (since 1967), will try to become the first ex-Trojan passer to find consistent success in the NFL. Todd Marinovich, Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Sanchez were a combined 140-138-1 in the regular season, plus a 5-6 postseason mark. That includes four wins by Sanchez.

The Jets chose Darnold with the pick acquired on St. Patrick's Day from the Colts. To ensure themselves of a top quarterback, they dealt three second-round picks (including one in 2019) to move up from No. 6 overall.

With Darnold, the Jets have five quarterbacks on the roster, with Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg facing uncertain futures. Chances are, they will be gone by training camp. Hackenberg, a second-round pick in 2016, still hasn't played in a game.

The other quarterbacks are incumbent Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater, who could be trade bait. McCown will go into training camp as the starter, coach Todd Bowles said recently. Bridgewater still isn't 100 percent after a devastating knee injury with the Minnesota Vikings in 2016. Both he and McCown are on one-year contracts.

Darnold came off the bench in 2016 and won 8 of 9 starts, establishing himself as the Heisman favorite for 2017. He led USC to its first Pac-12 title since 2008, setting the school's single-season record for passing yards with 4,143. But he also threw 13 interceptions and lost nine fumbles.