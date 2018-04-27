Despite being flanked on the stage by a trio of Dallas Cowboys legends, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was soundly booed to begin the NFL draft at AT&T Stadium.

Goodell walked out alongside NFL Hall of Fame quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach and perennial Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten, but that didn't stop fans in attendance from booing Goodell, even while he introduced the Dallas greats.

"I can't believe you guys are booing the Cowboys," Goodell joked during his opening remarks. "Come on."

Goodell was booed the entire time he was on the stage up until he announced that Cleveland was on the clock with the first pick.

Aikman, Witten and Staubach seemed uncomfortable as the boos resounded. The jeers stopped when the three Cowboys legends threw footballs into the crowd. It was Staubach's idea, according to NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. Staubach, 76, threw a tight spiral 25 to 30 yards, and the ball went into the arms of a happy Steelers fan.

Goodell has feuded with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones over the NFL's suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott and Jones' previous attempt to block a contract extension for the commissioner.