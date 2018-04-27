The Arizona Cardinals moved up in the NFL draft to get their quarterback of the future, selecting former UCLA star Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick after trading into that spot with the Oakland Raiders.

Arizona parted the 15th overall pick, a third-round pick (No. 79 overall) and a fifth-rounder (No. 152) to land Rosen, who became the fourth quarterback drafted in the top 10. It marked the first time in the common draft era that four quarterbacks were drafted in the top 10.

It's also the highest Arizona has drafted a quarterback since taking Matt Leinart at No. 10 in 2006.

"I'm more motivated than I've ever been in my entire life," Rosen told ESPN. "I just want to get in the hunt and win Super Bowls. Motivated is the word. Very motivated."

Rosen, who had a standout career in college but was hampered by injuries, was the last of the so-called "big four" quarterbacks chosen. Baker Mayfield went No. 1 to Cleveland, Sam Darnold No. 3 to the New York Jets and Josh Allen No. 7 to Buffalo.

Despite being considered to have one of the best arms in this year's draft class, Rosen's personality -- including his penchant to challenge authority -- has shadowed him throughout the pre-draft process. Instead of talking about his pocket presence or his ability to adapt to a pro-style offense, the narrative around him has been more about what he has said in the past.

He comes from a wealthy family and has an extremely confident, sometimes brash personality that might have been a factor in him still being available at No. 10.

Rosen joins new head coach Steve Wilks and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy. The team addressed the quarterback situation in the short term in the offseason by signing Sam Bradford to a one-year deal with Mike Glennon as his backup.

But the Cardinals sorely needed a long-term solution at that position and general manager Steve Keim went ahead with the trade, knowing that the next team, Miami at No. 11, could be interested in a quarterback.

McCoy, who worked with the likes of Tim Tebow in Denver and Philip Rivers when McCoy was head coach in San Diego, has said he wants to design an offense that fits the abilities of his players.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.