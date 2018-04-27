The New Orleans Saints made a major trade Thursday night to select defensive end Marcus Davenport with the 14th overall pick in the NFL draft.

The Saints traded their first-round pick this year (No. 27), a fifth-rounder (No. 147) and their first-round pick in 2019 to the Green Bay Packers to land Davenport, a former Texas-San Antonio star who figures to bolster New Orleans' pass rush.

The Saints have a long history of moving up in the first round to draft a player they covet. This marks the sixth time they've done it in general manager Mickey Loomis' tenure, dating back to 2003.

Conversely, new Packers GM Brian Gutekunst appears to be taking the long view, passing up a chance to take a potential immediate star at No. 14 and instead collect another first-round pick next season.

The Packers also moved back up just four picks later, selecting cornerback Jaire Alexander with the 18th pick after making a trade with the Seahawks, who acquired the 27th pick along with Green Bay's third- and fifth-round selections.