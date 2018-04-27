Safety Terrell Edmunds and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds of Virginia Tech were drafted Thursday night, marking the first time brothers have been taken in the first round of the same draft.

The feat, confirmed by Elias, came to fruition with Terrell's selection by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 28th pick. Earlier in the evening, Tremaine was taken with the 16th pick by the Buffalo Bills, who traded up with the Baltimore Ravens to get him.

Terrell and Tremaine Edmunds' father, Ferrell, was selected in the third round of the 1988 draft by the Miami Dolphins.

"It's a blessing for my family, for my city, for my school," Terrell Edmunds told ESPN. "I'm thankful to everyone for supporting us all the way."

The brothers' selections gave Virginia Tech a set of first-round picks for just the second time in the common draft era. In 2004, DeAngelo Hall (eighth) and Kevin Jones (30th) were drafted by Atlanta and Detroit, respectively.

Tremaine Edmunds' selection came after Buffalo previously traded into the seventh slot to get Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen. Edmunds can play inside or outside and was considered by some the best at the position in this group.