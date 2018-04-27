Baltimore trades up to snag the last pick in the first round, and select former Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson from Louisville. (0:15)

The Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round for Lamar Jackson, selecting the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback with the 32nd overall pick.

The Ravens traded a second-round pick (No. 52), a fourth-round pick (No. 125) and their second-round pick in 2019 to the Philadelphia Eagles for Jackson, who could be the heir apparent to Joe Flacco in Baltimore.

The Ravens, who selected tight end Hayden Hurst earlier Thursday night at No. 25, also received a fourth-round pick (No. 132) from the Eagles in the trade.

Jackson became the fifth quarterback selected in the first round Thursday night.