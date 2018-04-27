ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- If Von Miller's happiest of happy dances is any indication, there may not be anyone with the Denver Broncos more fired up about defensive end Bradley Chubb being their first-round draft pick than Miller.

And Friday, in his first visit to the team's suburban Denver complex, Chubb said the feeling is certainly mutual. Miller, in Las Vegas, had posted a video on his Instagram account of his over-the-top reaction after the Broncos' selection of Chubb was broadcast live Thursday night.

"I saw the video," Chubb said. "... It was pretty cool to see him actually happy like that. I'm looking forward to working with him."

Miller had to wade through wave after wave of double teams in the pass rush last season, so his giddiness of having Chubb as a teammate is understandable. Many personnel executives throughout the league believed Chubb was the best defensive player overall in the draft as well as the best pass-rusher on the board.

Bradley Chubb's presence on Denver's defensive line with Von Miller can only help the Broncos' pass rush. Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos' defense had 33 sacks last season (22nd in the league) and had surrendered 29 passing touchdowns -- the NFL's fifth-highest total.

"You can never have enough pass-rushers" is how Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway put it just before formally introducing Chubb on Friday afternoon.

Chubb said he has studied Miller's work plenty and tried to glean things from Miller's pass-rush moves that Chubb then used this past season at NC State. Eventually, he became the ACC's Defensive Player of the Year with 10 sacks and 26 tackles for loss.

"His bend, the way he wastes no movement coming off the ball," Chubb said, "that's something I tried to implement this past year and I feel like I did, and I'm ready to keep learning from him."

"This is the perfect situation for him," said Brandon Chubb, Bradley's brother, who is a Detroit Lions linebacker. "... Doing the things they do with Von, he can fit into that. And he gets to work with Von."

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Bradley Chubb will play outside linebacker in the team's 3-4 scheme. He weighed 272 pounds at the scouting combine and offered Friday he was "about 268."

With Miller, Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett also at outside linebacker, the Broncos have plenty of depth to use in their variety of pass-rush packages. Ray was limited to one sack this past season after he tried to return from multiple wrist surgeries before finishing the season on injured reserve.

The result was that most offenses simply piled the blockers Miller's way in the formation. Chubb said he hopes to prevent that this time around.

"Whatever it takes to have this team win and have a winning season, and if it comes with Rookie of the Year, that's perfectly fine with me, as long as we win games," Chubb said. "It does everything for a defense, when offensive coordinators game plan, who are they going to chip ... still leaving three guys open having that luxury will be fun."