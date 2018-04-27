Josh Rosen corrects his draft night comments by saying he's only upset about the three quarterbacks that were taken ahead of him. (0:48)

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A calmer Josh Rosen took the podium for his introductory news conference with the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, walking back one of his comments from a charged draft night.

"I was a little emotional last night," Rosen said Friday.

During a post-draft news conference in Dallas, Rosen said "there were nine mistakes ahead of me." On Friday, Rosen said that he didn't mean to include the six non-quarterbacks in that remark, and added that there were only "three mistakes" taken ahead of him, referring to quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen.

Josh Rosen was officially introduced by the Cardinals on Friday. Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo

Rosen donned a navy-blue suit with a white shirt and red tie as he gave a brief statement and then answered questions. Rosen, whose frustrations with sliding to 10th came through during his interviews Thursday night, ended his opening statement by saying, "I don't have too much to say."

Rosen said Friday the one misconception of him that he wants to put to rest is a lack of a passion for football. He had to repeatedly answer questions from teams on the topic, adding that he felt he had to keep coming up with answers to convince teams he loved football. Cardinals offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said he doesn't have a problem with Rosen's personality.

"I've coached plenty of different personalities," he said.

"I coached receivers in Carolina back in the day, and being the coordinator plenty of places, there's plenty of people that have opinions, and everybody's got an opinion, and I got no problem with that. There's going to be a way we're going to do it here, and I'm fine with it."