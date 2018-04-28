FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots turned the second-round draft choice they received for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo into a 2019 second-round pick and two 2018 fourth-round selections in a flurry of activity on Friday night.

The original pick the Patriots received, No. 43, was sent to the Detroit Lions for a 2018 second-rounder (No. 51) and a 2018 fourth-rounder (117).

The Patriots then took the 2018 second-rounder acquired from the Lions (No. 51) and traded it to the Chicago Bears for the 2019 second-round pick and a 2018 fourth-round pick (105).

The Lions moved up in the draft for the first time under general manager Bob Quinn, trading with his old franchise, New England. In doing so, though, he gave up some of his coveted draft capital, as the fourth-round pick the Lions surrendered in addition to the second-round swap leaves the Lions with only three picks left in this draft.

Quinn also hired his head coach from New England this offseason in Matt Patricia.

This, after Quinn said he wanted to acquire more picks prior to the draft. Of course, that can still happen with trades, but that could end up meaning moving a player, perhaps a running back.

But this move was one Detroit had to make. Quinn said in January he was going to add at least one running back to the room. He did that by signing LeGarrette Blount -- another former Patriots player -- and had added a running back in Auburn's Kerryon Johnson, who was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year out of Auburn.

Johnson had 285 rushes for 1,391 yards and 18 touchdowns last season. He also had eight 100-yard rushing games for the Tigers last year. Meanwhile, the Lions haven't had a 100-yard rusher in 68 games.