The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to the 49th overall spot in the second round, one spot ahead of the Dallas Cowboys, and selected South Dakota State tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday.
The Eagles made the move knowing the the Cowboys might be eyeing a tight end with the No. 50 overall pick as star tight end Jason Witten is contemplating retirement to join ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast booth, ESPN's Chris Mortensen has reported.
The Eagles made the trade with the Indianapolis Colts, who received the 52nd and the 169th picks from Philadelphia.
Goedert is the first player selected by the Eagles in the 2018 draft as Philadelphia traded its first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens, who selected quarterback Lamar Jackson, on Thursday.
The Eagles had a need at tight end after releasing Brent Celek in March and losing Trey Burton in free agency (signed with the Chicago Bears).
Goedert posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2016 and '17 and had 13 touchdown catches in that time span.