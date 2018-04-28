LSU running back Derrius Guice, initially projected as a first-round selection, was chosen by the Washington Redskins with the 59th pick of the NFL draft on Friday.

Guice rushed for 2,638 yards and 26 touchdowns over the past two seasons for LSU. He was the seventh running back taken in this draft.

He made news in March during an interview on SiriusXM Satellite Radio when he said one NFL team at the scouting combine asked if he is gay and another club asked if his mother "sells herself."

The NFL investigated and said this week that it found no evidence any team asked inappropriate questions during interviews at the scouting combine.

"The league conducted a thorough investigation, which included a formal review and report from every club that interviewed Mr. Guice during the combine, as well as discussions with Mr. Guice, his agent and others," league spokesman Brian McCarthy said Wednesday. "The investigation did not confirm that any club made the reported inquiries."