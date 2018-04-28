NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- New Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Harold Landry said he doesn't have a nickname, but that may change now after Vince Young butchered his name while announcing the pick for the Titans.

"Titan Up. Titans Up baby. With the 41st pick in the 2018 draft, the Tennessee Titans select Honor, Honor Landry," Young said.

Vince Young mistakenly announced the Titans' second-round pick as "Honor" Landry on Friday instead of the linebacker's correct first name, Harold. AP Photo/Eric Gay

The problem is that the former Boston College edge rusher that the Titans coveted enough to trade up for in the second round is named 'Harold.'

Each NFL team selected a "franchise legend" to announce their second-round pick. Young was the Titans' rep in Arlington, Texas.

Young realized his mistake and apologized to Landry via Twitter. Landry in turn, tweeted to Young that it was no big deal.

my apologies I mess up my guy name @HaroldLandry good luck!! #TitanUp — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) April 28, 2018

All good dog! I'm a damn Tennessee Titan, LETS GET ITT!!! https://t.co/mqET1vhFWU — Harold Landry III (@HaroldLandry) April 28, 2018

It's all good, VY! We still love you. Can't wait to get Landry in the building. #TitanUp — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 28, 2018

Landry was on the phone, consumed with being selected to the Titans when Young messed up his name.

Titans veterans have an easy target if they want to coin a nickname for Landry now.