Todd McShay believes Richmond QB and Giants fourth-round pick Kyle Lauletta can be a good backup and eventual starter at the NFL level. (0:52)

After passing on a quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick, the New York Giants drafted one on Saturday 108th overall.

The Giants selected Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta with their fourth-round pick.

"Very good in all areas. Winner. Competitor. Only lacks elite arm strength, but he makes up for it with his legs and moxie," Giants coach Pat Shurmur told ESPN's Chris Mortensen in a text message.

Kyle Lauletta was a three-year starter in the Colonial Athletic Association. Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have said this offseason that they believe Eli Manning, 37, can play for several more years. The team also drafted quarterback Davis Webb in the third-round pick last year.

The Giants chose to select running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 pick. Quarterback Sam Darnold, who was widely regarded as the No. 1 quarterback available, went to the New York Jets with the following pick.

Lauletta threw for 3,737 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season for Richmond.