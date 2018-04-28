Shaquem Griffin is drafted by Seattle in the fifth round and will be reunited with his twin brother Shaquill. (0:48)

Shaquem Griffin will be playing with his twin brother Shaquill in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks selected Griffin in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday with the 141st overall pick. He told ESPN that he was speechless when he was called by the Seahawks.

"I couldn't breathe," Griffin said. "I didn't know what to say. I was trying to get the words out, but I couldn't talk."

Griffin had his left hand amputated at age 4 because of amniotic band syndrome, a congenital condition. He was a late addition to the list of combine invitees, getting his formal invitation on Jan. 30.

Both Griffin brothers were visibly emotional upon learning that Shaquem had been drafted by the Seahawks.

"I don't think I cried on my draft day," Shaquill said. "I couldn't hold it. I just couldn't hold it. I'm excited and I'm glad we made that choice and we're bringing my brother back home."

Shaquem ran a time of 4.38 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the combine, the fastest time for a linebacker in more than a decade. He also did 20 repetitions of 225 pounds in the bench press, using a prosthetic on his left arm to attach to the bar.

"This is not the end of my road ... it's only just the beginning," Shaquem said. "And I'm going to keep proving people wrong because I have a lot of people to prove wrong -- a lot of doubters."

Shaquem was a two-year starter at UCF and a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection both seasons. He was the AAC's Defensive Player of the Year in 2016 and was named the defensive MVP of the Peach Bowl, which completed UCF's 13-0 2017 season.

Shaquill also ran a 4.38 in the 40 at the 2017 combine. A cornerback, Shaquill, who also played at UCF, was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round (90th overall) last year.

"I would wait all over again for the opportunity to be back with my brother," Shaquem told ESPN, referring to the time he had to wait to be picked in the 2018 draft.