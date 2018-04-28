Mel Kiper Jr. says Michigan DT Maurice Hurst will be an immediate contributor at the NFL level as an interior pass rusher. (0:34)

The Oakland Raiders traded up in the fifth round to select Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst Jr. with the 140th overall pick.

The Raiders traded the 159th and 185th picks to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the pick.

Hurst, who was earlier considered a potential first-round selection, was diagnosed with a heart condition at the NFL scouting combine and did not work out with the other defensive linemen.

He later met with cardiologists at the University of Michigan and Harvard, and they cleared him to resume playing football.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive tackle had 59 tackles and 5.5 sacks last season. He also had 13 tackles for loss.

Hurst's father played seven seasons with the New England Patriots as a cornerback.