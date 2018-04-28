        <
        >

          NFL reacts to Seahawks drafting Shaquem Griffin

          play
          Griffin reacts to being taken by Seahawks (0:48)

          Shaquem Griffin is drafted by Seattle in the fifth round and will be reunited with his twin brother Shaquill. (0:48)

          2:55 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          Shaquem Griffin's inspiring journey to the 2018 NFL draft came full circle in Saturday's fifth round, when the Seattle Seahawks drafted the Central Florida linebacker with the 141st overall pick.

          The move reunites Griffin with his twin brother Shaquill, a third-round selection in 2017, spurring reaction across the league starting with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

          Former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand, also chimed in:

