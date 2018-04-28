NFL reacts to Seahawks drafting Shaquem Griffin

Shaquem Griffin's inspiring journey to the 2018 NFL draft came full circle in Saturday's fifth round, when the Seattle Seahawks drafted the Central Florida linebacker with the 141st overall pick.
The move reunites Griffin with his twin brother Shaquill, a third-round selection in 2017, spurring reaction across the league starting with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand, also chimed in:
Wow. Chills. God is so good! Great job @Seahawks— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 28, 2018
Congrats @ShaquemGriffin & @ShaquillG
Thrilled for you @Shaquemgriffin. Beyond words...— Jim Abbott (@jabbottum31) April 28, 2018
Text from Pete Carroll on @Shaquemgriffin - His heart and love of the game is extraordinary!! He told us he was gonna run faster than his brother and on our clocks he did it by a hundredth!!!— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) April 28, 2018
Congrats @Shaquemgriffin !! Like I told you this morning, it's time to keep proving the critics that don't know anything about heart or why the beacon of light always shines. #NFLDraft https://t.co/zUXiW18DeW— D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) April 28, 2018
This cold! https://t.co/8MvvxUz8NS— Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) April 28, 2018
That's so lit!!! @Shaquemgriffin & @ShaquillG on the same team again 🤘🏾 https://t.co/lSNO3MMeHF— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) April 28, 2018
MOOD. #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/lcALRsBNyh— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 28, 2018
Year of the twins ✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/JpuuHYmAon— Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 28, 2018
Florida made ! https://t.co/uoYQFCIQfz— Nelson Agholor (@nelsonagholor) April 28, 2018
Amazing what a blessing man he deserves it all— jarran reed (@1j_reed) April 28, 2018
Yes that's what I'm talking about. #12's— DJ Alexander (@D_alexander57) April 28, 2018
Yessir!!!! @Shaquemgriffin ! 👌🏽🔥🗣— Marcus Smith II (@MarcusSmithII) April 28, 2018
Now I'm not a Seahawk fan at all, but drafting @Shaquemgriffin and keeping the Griffin twins together is special! Congrats— Max Starks IV (@maxstarks78) April 28, 2018