          Todd McShay's preseason Top 32 rankings for 2019 NFL draft

          McShay gives way-too-early top names for '19 draft (1:00)

          Todd McShay could see next year's NFL draft being heavy on defensive players, with two defensive linemen in his top three. (1:00)

          7:22 AM ET
          • Todd McShayESPN Senior Writer
          With college football just a couple of weeks away, it's not too early to get a sense of the top NFL prospects you'll be seeing. And, hey, it's only nine months until the 2019 NFL draft. So after a summer of pounding tape, and maybe a couple of rounds of golf, here's a start.

          Here is our preseason evaluation of the top 32 players for next year's draft. As always, a ton will change between now and next April, so follow along as this list changes.

          Note: Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.

          1. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston*

          Grade: 95

          You don't want to have to block this dude. Oliver explodes out of his stance, has elite initial quickness and is just totally disruptive and usually unblockable one-on-one. He has great range and always plays hard. And he wasn't even 100 percent last season. Watch out.

          Key stat: 39.5 tackles for loss in just two seasons.

          2. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State*

          Grade: 95

          An elite talent (with elite bloodlines), Bosa isn't just a gifted pass-rusher -- he always knows where the ball is and is active against the run. He projects best as a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL but is scheme-versatile with his length and power.

          Key stat: Piled up 23.0 tackles for loss in two years, and jumped to 8.5 sacks in 2017.

