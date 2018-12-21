With the College Football Playoff just days away, Pro Football Focus ranks the top 50 NFL prospects for the 2019 draft among the four teams participating: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.

Seven of the top 10 prospects fall on the defensive side of the ball, and the Crimson Tide and the Tigers combine for seven of the top 10 players on the list.

1. DL Quinnen Williams, Alabama

The biggest breakout player of the season, Williams went from productive backup to the most dominant player on the defensive side of the ball and a potential top-five pick. He has the No. 1 overall grade in the nation, at 96.1, including the No. 1 pass-rush and run-defense grades among interior defensive linemen.

2. OT Jonah Williams, Alabama

The best offensive tackle in the nation, Williams has earned an 89.9 overall grade this season, allowing just 10 pressures on 410 attempts. He's technically sound in the run game as well (84.5 grade ranks third), and he will likely be a top-10 pick in April.

3. DT Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

Lawrence has incredible power, and at 340 pounds, he has been one of the best run-stopping defensive linemen in the nation in his three seasons at Clemson. His ability to push the pocket and get after the quarterback is what makes him a top prospect, as he has averaged 33 pressures per season, more than his more heralded teammate Christian Wilkins.

4. S Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Another breakout star for the Crimson Tide, Thompson has the skills to make throwing against the Alabama secondary a tough task for any offense.

5. DT Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Finishing with the nation's second-highest grade among interior defensive linemen is no small feat behind the aforementioned Williams, as Wilkins was dominant in his own right. A force against both the pass and the run, Wilkins brought down 40 total QB pressures this season on just 286 pass rushes.