My updated Big Board rankings for the 2019 NFL draft are below, plus my latest look at the top 10 prospects at every position, from quarterbacks to kickers and punters.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the draft has passed, and there weren't many big surprises, outside of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who will now be at the top of the 2020 class.

As always, a reminder that height and weight listed below are based on what we have from schools. We don't get official numbers until the NFL combine next month.

Note: One asterisk denotes the player is a junior, and two asterisks denote the player is a redshirt sophomore in 2018.

Jump to the position rankings

1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State*

Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 263 pounds | Previously: 1

I don't expect the core muscle injury that ended Bosa's Ohio State career to affect his draft stock. He could go wire-to-wire as my top-ranked prospect. The last guy to do that? All the way back to ... 2017, when pass-rusher Myles Garrett ended up going No. 1 overall. Bosa is an elite pass-rusher who is advanced for his age in his technique -- you can probably thank his brother, Joey, and dad, John, both former first-round picks. He finished his Buckeyes career with 17.5 sacks in two-plus seasons, most of which were in a loaded line rotation.

Height: 6-4 | Weight: 289 | Previously: 2

Williams was one of college football's best players -- not just defenders -- this season. And it showed as he finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He dominated LSU with 2.5 sacks and 10 total tackles, and he finished the season with 8 sacks and 19.5 total tackles for loss. When I wrote about Williams after the LSU game, I mentioned his ability to use his hands to disengage from blockers. He is so good at destroying double-teams. Williams really only played one full season for the Tide, but he was tremendous. It wouldn't be shocking if he enters the conversation for Arizona at pick No. 1.

3. Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

Height: 6-5 | Weight: 230 | Previously: 4

I pegged Allen before the season as a potential Day 2 pick, as he broke out in 2017 with 7 sacks, 66 tackles and 1 interception. He has been underrated in this class, and now he has a chance to be a top-10 pick. Allen is disruptive, and he has the length that NFL teams love as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He had 17 sacks this season, including three-sack games against South Carolina and Penn State, and he forced five fumbles. You can see some of his quick-twitch ability in the clip below:

play 0:34 McSorley sacked by Allen Kentucky's Josh Allen sacks Penn State QB Trace McSorley on third-and-6.