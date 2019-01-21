Senior Bowl primer: NFL draft prospects you need to know

The next step in the 2019 NFL draft evaluation process has arrived.

NFL teams will descend on Mobile, Alabama, this week for the Senior Bowl, an invite-only showcase event for the best upperclassman prospects in college football. But first, we are treated to three days of practice, including 90-minute sessions for each team on Tuesday, and two-hour sessions on Wednesday and Thursday. Coverage on Wednesday and Thursday begins at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN App, and the game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Our NFL draft experts -- Todd McShay, Mel Kiper Jr. and Steve Muench -- pick the best and most intriguing prospects who will be in Mobile.

McSHAY SCOUTS EVERY QUARTERBACK

Expectations are different for every quarterback who accepts an invite to Mobile. Here's what ESPN NFL draft expert Todd McShay is hoping to see out of every signal-caller this week, along with their quarterback ranking from Scouts Inc.:

Drew Lock, Missouri

Team: North | Uniform number: 3 | QB ranking: 3

Big (6-3, 228), athletic and equipped with a strong arm, Lock is a poor man's Patrick Mahomes. It was his first year in a pro-style offense, as well as his first season making pre-snap checks and kills, setting protections and making full-field progression reads, and it took him some time to catch up mentally. Lock still needs to be more consistent with his decision-making under pressure and his accuracy, which stems from inconsistent footwork. But there's no denying his talent. He is the most naturally gifted of the Senior Bowl quarterbacks, and I think he has the most to gain during the week.

Drew Lock has a big arm and is very athletic. He could have a big week in Mobile. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Will Grier, West Virginia

Team: South | Uniform number: 7 | QB ranking: 4

Grier is the biggest name in arguably the best top-to-bottom class of pass-throwers that I've scouted at the Senior Bowl. He has just average size (6-foot-2, 221 pounds), but he's a good athlete and can extend a lot of plays with his feet. He has a gunslinger arm and good accuracy on all three levels. However, Grier likes to see his wide receiver open before throwing, so I'll be looking for him to throw with more anticipation this week. He was the first quarterback to sit out his bowl game and will surely be answering questions about that all week long.