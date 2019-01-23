Mel Kiper runs through his first mock draft, sending Kyler Murray to the Dolphins at No. 13. (1:48)

The first practices of the 2019 Senior Bowl are in the books. With one session down for each team, NFL draft experts Todd McShay and Steve Muench break down how the best prospects fared on Day 1, which under-the-radar prospects are rising and more.

Note: Coverage of Wednesday's and Thursday's practices begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN App.

QUARTERBACK REPORT

Let's look at how the signal-callers did on Day 1, along with their quarterback ranking from Scouts Inc.:

Drew Lock, Missouri

Team: North | Uniform number: 3 | QB ranking: 3

Lock is big (6-foot-3, 223 pounds), possesses a strong arm and shows athleticism, but he was inconsistent on touch throws and when on the move Tuesday. It was similar to what you see from him on tape. He really needs to become more consistent with his trajectory on touch throws and deeper passes. And a big talking point of the day was his 9-inch hands at the weigh-in. It was pretty surprising and is obviously a concern when it comes to ball security, pump fakes and handling poor weather. -- McShay

Will Grier, West Virginia

Team: South | Uniform number: 7 | QB ranking: 4

Grier looked pretty good on drops from under center Tuesday. It's all new to him, but he seemed comfortable for the most part and showed quick feet. I felt he was decisive when passing if his first read provided the answer, but he still tends to lock onto his primary target too long at times. He did show off a stronger arm than expected but was a little inconsistent when throwing on the move and out of play-action. -- McShay