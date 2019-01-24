Two days of the 2019 Senior Bowl week are now in the books. NFL draft experts Todd McShay and Steve Muench break down how the best prospects fared on Day 2, which under-the-radar prospects are rising and more. And be sure to review the best performances of Day 1.

Note: Coverage of Thursday's practices begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU/ESPN App.

QUARTERBACK REPORT

Let's look at how the signal-callers did on Day 2, along with their quarterback ranking from Scouts Inc.:

Drew Lock, Missouri

Team: North | Uniform number: 3 | QB ranking: 3

Lock might be the least consistent of the four North quarterbacks when it comes to anticipatory accuracy and decision-making, but it's obvious after two days of practice that he's the most naturally gifted. If he's put in the right system with a good QB coach and coordinator to bring him along properly, Lock has a chance to develop into a good NFL starter, even though he's not a "plug-and-play" guy for the NFL right now. His trajectory and ball placement on the deep ball are outstanding, but when moved off the spot and then forced to reset his feet before throwing, he struggles with consistency. -- McShay

Daniel Jones, Duke

Team: North | Uniform number: 17 | QB ranking: 6

Jones has just an average arm and struggled to make some throws in the wind when he was late. At one point, he had back-to-back interceptions during 7-on-7s. On the first one, he locked onto his primary too long and tried to force a throw to the flat too late. Still, he did show very good touch on intermediate timing throws. He doesn't get great zip on the ball, but he certainly has a very good feel for trajectory. -- McShay