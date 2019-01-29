Drew Lock breaks down his underhand pass in the Senior Bowl and working toward being the top quarterback in this year's draft class. (1:03)

Senior Bowl week had a big impact on draft boards, with four participants jumping up the 2019 NFL draft rankings. There's still plenty of time for more change, with the NFL scouting combine (beginning Feb. 26) and pro day workouts on deck.

Eight new players enter my Top 32 rankings, including a third quarterback and a running back. Additionally, one pass-rusher introduces himself to the top five after steadily rising the past two months.

Here are my top 32 prospects for this year's draft, updated from the Jan. 15 edition.

Note: Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.

1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State*

Grade: 95 | Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 263 | Previous: 1

An elite talent (with elite bloodlines), Bosa isn't just a gifted pass-rusher; he always knows where the ball is and is active against the run. He projects best as a 4-3 defensive end in the NFL but is scheme-versatile with his length and power. Bosa had six tackles for loss (TFL) and four sacks in three games before suffering an abdominal injury against TCU on Sept. 15, but that isn't the type of injury that will worry NFL scouts. In my Mock Draft 1.0 from December, Bosa went No. 1 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Grade: 94 | Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 295 | Previous: 2