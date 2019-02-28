2019 NFL combine preview: Kiper, McShay answer biggest draft questions

The best 2019 NFL draft prospects have descended upon Indianapolis for the scouting combine, the most important evaluation event leading up to April's draft. Prospects will get accurate measurements, go through athletic testing, and meet with teams for in-depth interviews.

With workouts starting Friday -- here's the full schedule -- we asked ESPN NFL draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay to answer questions about what they're keeping an eye on in Indy:

What are you most interested in seeing from the quarterbacks this week?

Kiper: I've seen enough of these guys on tape to know what they can do on the field. Now I want to see how they interact with one another. Who takes charge and seizes drills? Who's the leader of the group? I don't see my rankings changing much -- my top five is Dwayne Haskins, Kyler Murray, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones and Will Grier -- unless something shows up in the medical evaluations, or one of them bombs the interview sessions with teams. For quarterbacks, the combine is much more about what they do off the field and how they carry themselves.

McShay: I want to find out who the alpha dogs are. Each position group has a scout who escorts it around Indy for four days; I want information from that guy. Who are the leaders? Who has the presence? And then there are the interviews. Who impresses on the whiteboard? Those things are a lot more important to me than 40-yard dash times and throwing against air in shorts and T-shirts.

Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray will be under intense scrutiny in Indianapolis this week. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

What would be considered a good week for Kyler Murray?