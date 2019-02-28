        <
          2019 NFL combine preview: Kiper, McShay answer biggest draft questions

          play
          Kiper, McShay prepare you for the NFL Combine (2:01)

          Mel Kiper and Todd McShay preview what they're looking forward to the most at the NFL combine. (2:01)

          7:50 AM ET
          • Mel Kiper Jr.
            Football analyst
              Mel Kiper has served as an NFL draft analyst for ESPN since 1984. He is a regular contributor on SportsCenter and ESPN Radio and writes weekly for ESPN Insider.
          • Todd McShay
            ESPN Senior Writer
            • ESPN College Football and NFL Draft Analyst
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
            • Played quarterback in high school and was a backup QB for the University of Richmond.
          The best 2019 NFL draft prospects have descended upon Indianapolis for the scouting combine, the most important evaluation event leading up to April's draft. Prospects will get accurate measurements, go through athletic testing, and meet with teams for in-depth interviews.

          With workouts starting Friday -- here's the full schedule -- we asked ESPN NFL draft experts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay to answer questions about what they're keeping an eye on in Indy:

          What are you most interested in seeing from the quarterbacks this week?

          Kiper: I've seen enough of these guys on tape to know what they can do on the field. Now I want to see how they interact with one another. Who takes charge and seizes drills? Who's the leader of the group? I don't see my rankings changing much -- my top five is Dwayne Haskins, Kyler Murray, Drew Lock, Daniel Jones and Will Grier -- unless something shows up in the medical evaluations, or one of them bombs the interview sessions with teams. For quarterbacks, the combine is much more about what they do off the field and how they carry themselves.

          McShay: I want to find out who the alpha dogs are. Each position group has a scout who escorts it around Indy for four days; I want information from that guy. Who are the leaders? Who has the presence? And then there are the interviews. Who impresses on the whiteboard? Those things are a lot more important to me than 40-yard dash times and throwing against air in shorts and T-shirts.

          What would be considered a good week for Kyler Murray?

