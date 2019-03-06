We saw lots of speed, strength and power at the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis as prospects for the 2019 NFL draft jockey for first-round status. And with it, there's some more movement in my projection of the opening 32 picks.

Players now have one more shot to show what they've got on the field at their schools' pro days, which will take place over the next few weeks. Then teams will have to figure out how they grade those players and how they'd fit within their systems as we race toward April 25, when names will be called in Nashville, Tennessee.

Let's take another turn through all 32 first-round picks for 2019. And for a deeper look into each selection, tune into ESPN2 and the ESPN App at 5 p.m. ET Wednesday for a SportsCenter special going through my picks.

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

We can't deny the rumblings here, and we know new coach Kliff Kingsbury recruited Murray in college. I'm not all-in on Arizona taking him just yet, though -- the Cards could be trying generate trade interest among the QB-needy teams. Still, the just-tall-enough Murray is a perfect fit to help Kingsbury transition the Air Raid offense to the NFL, and this pick makes sense from a scheme standpoint with all of Murray's athleticism. Now, what could the Cardinals get for Josh Rosen?

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The Niners will be hunting for pass-rushers this offseason, and getting the best overall player in the class at No. 2 would be a fantastic start. Bosa has length, speed and power from the edge, and it's fathomable that the Buckeye paces San Francisco's defensive line in sacks as a rookie. He's that good.

