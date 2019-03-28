        <
          Mel Kiper's Big Board for 2019 NFL draft: Top 25 prospects and position rankings

          Kiper has Lock going to Dolphins (0:48)

          Mel Kiper Jr. details why he projected former Missouri QB Drew Lock to be selected by the Dolphins in his latest mock draft. (0:48)

          7:05 AM ET
          • Mel Kiper Jr.Football analyst
              Mel Kiper has served as an NFL draft analyst for ESPN since 1984. He is a regular contributor on SportsCenter and ESPN Radio and writes weekly for ESPN Insider.

          So long, NFL free agency. It's time for the 2019 draft. With less than a month until Round 1 begins, let's get to my new Big Board rankings for the 2019 class, which include my top 10 prospects at every position and a whole bunch of changes from the combine.

          My Mock Draft 3.0 came out Tuesday, with several changes in the first-round projections. Todd McShay and I are doing a two-round Mock Draft next week, and we'll have a ton of draft coverage over the next month. For now, the Cardinals are on the clock, and my top-ranked prospect overall is staying the same.

          Note: One asterisk denotes that the player is a junior, and two asterisks denote that the player was a redshirt sophomore in 2018.

          1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State*

          Height: 6-foot-4 | Weight: 266 pounds | Previously: 1

          Although I moved Bosa down a spot in my Mock Draft 3.0, he's still my top-ranked prospect, and I don't expect that to change. He did what was expected at the combine in Indianapolis, and he's the best pass-rusher in a class full of good ones. He is advanced for his age in his technique; you can probably thank his brother, Joey Bosa, and dad, John, both former first-round picks. Bosa finished his college career with 17.5 sacks in two-plus seasons, most of which were in a loaded line rotation. | Highlights

          2. Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama**

          Height: 6-foot-3 | Weight: 303 | Previously: 2

          As I wrote after the combine, Williams was extremely impressive, running a 4.83 40-yard dash at 303 pounds, and he tested well athletically. He's the real deal, an interior game-wrecker who can dominate games. He was one of college football's best players -- not just defenders -- last season, finishing eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting. He finished the season with 8.0 sacks and 19.5 total tackles for loss. When I wrote about Williams after the LSU game, I mentioned his ability to use his hands to disengage from blockers. He is so good at destroying double-teams. Williams played only one full season for the Tide, but he was tremendous. He's the best 3-technique penetrator in this draft. | Highlights

