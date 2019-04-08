Get an all-access look as former Ohio State DE Nick Bosa spends time with his family in Florida as he prepares for the NFL draft. Watch episodes of "Draft Academy" exclusively on ESPN+. (3:22)

The 2019 NFL draft class is loaded with pass-rushers. In all seven rounds of this month's draft, teams are going to be able to find edge and interior rushers who can create disruptions off the ball.

Of the top 10 prospects in the ESPN Scouts Inc. rankings, six are front-line rushers who can get to the quarterback. And there are will be value picks all throughout Day 2 and 3.

Let's take it a step further and focus on how these top prospects hunt down opposing quarterbacks. What are the go-to moves for Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams and 18 more pass-rushers in this class? Let me show you:

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

Rank: No. 1 | Sacks in 2018: 4

Go-to move: Club/swipe

Bosa, who played in only three games last season because of a core muscle injury, has a deep toolbox of counter moves. He's a technician, a pro-ready pass-rusher who wins consistently with high-level fundamentals at the point of attack. His best move? Club the arm of the offensive tackle, and swipe through -- or down -- on the hands to slip the edge or cross the blocker's face. And that opens a door for him to quickly close to the quarterback. Here's the perfect example of the move.

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

Rank: No. 2 | Sacks in 2018: 8

Go-to move: Arm-over

With an electric first step off the ball -- Williams posted a 1.67 10-yard split at the combine -- the top defensive tackle in this class is simply a game wrecker. He has the power to bull-rush and rip through offensive guards, and the burst to dart pass-blockers when he creates leverage. Williams' best move? The quick arm-over. That shows up in one-on-one matchups and when battling double-teams. Slip that arm over and get vertical to attack the pocket. Watch this clip against LSU to see the arm-over in action. Nasty stuff. It reminds me of Aaron Donald's best move, and we know how he wrecks game plans. Just check out the clips below.

Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

Rank: No. 3 | Sacks in 2018: 17