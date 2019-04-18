Picking best NFL fits for the 2019 draft's top quarterbacks

A year after five quarterbacks were picked in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft -- tying a record for most QBs in the first round (1983) -- there's an outside chance we could see five more first-rounders in the 2019 draft. Seriously. And one of those teams that picked one last year is likely to pick another in Round 1 this year.

That's why fit matters so much with quarterbacks. It doesn't matter how talented a QB is if he ends up in a poor situation with little talent around him.

So let's find the best fits for the top seven quarterbacks in the 2019 class, starting with Kyler Murray, who could go No. 1 overall.

Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Best NFL fit: Arizona Cardinals

Murray is an easy fit as the top pick in Arizona under new coach Kliff Kingsbury. Start with the Air Raid pass concepts in Kingsbury's playbook. There is some carry-over from the Oklahoma offense that allowed Murray to throw for 4,361 yards and 47 touchdowns last season. That's the Y-cross, hitch-seam, mesh and four verticals, among other routes. These are core concepts that we will see in Kingsbury's game plans in 2019. And Murray, who completed 69 percent of his passes in his lone year as a college starter, can attack all three levels of the defense from the pocket.

Plus, Kingsbury can cater directly to Murray's dual-threat talent with a deep collection of run-pass options (RPOs) and QB-designed runs. Murray has legit straight-line speed and the lateral quicks to shake defenders at the point of attack. You don't need a stopwatch time to see that on the tape. And we know he can threaten opposing defenses on second-reaction plays, just like he did on this touchdown pass against Alabama in the Orange Bowl (check out the video below). Recognize the pressure, step up, then drop an absolute dime on the move. Ridiculous.

play 0:25 Murray launches 49-yard TD to Rambo Kyler Murray keeps Oklahoma alive with a perfect 49-yard touchdown pass to Charleston Rambo in the third quarter.

Now, I understand the concerns over Murray's 5-foot-10 frame, but I also look at the unique skill set, which reminds me of playing against Michael Vick during my time in the league. Putting Murray in Kingsbury's system will allow the Heisman Trophy winner to maximize his game.